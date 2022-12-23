Ant-Man’s David Dastmalchian Shares Throwback Featuring Marvel Stars Singing Karaoke

✖

David Dastmalchian is known to many for playing Kurt in Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp and he will soon be heard voicing the character in Disney+'s What If. However, Marvel is not the actor's only relationship to comic book films. The star also played one of Joker's thugs in DC's The Dark Knight and will soon be seen stepping into a bigger role as Polka-Dot Man in The Suicide Squad and (most likely) Peacemaker. However, the actor clearly still has a lot of love for his Marvel co-stars. In fact, he recently shared a throwback photo that featured Benedict Wong (Wong from Doctor Strange) and Pom Klementieff (Mantis from Guardians of the Galaxy).

"Caviar dreams & karaoke memories. Some day we will sing again... @wongrel @pom.klementieff @jonahray @deannarooney 🎤 🎶 🎵," Dastmalchian wrote. The photo also includes Mystery Science Theater 3000's Jonah Ray Rodrigues. There were even some fun comments on the post, including one from Zachary Levi (DC's Shazam and Marvel's Fandral). "I wanna joinnnnnn. 🤗," he wrote. You can check out the image below:

Currently, it's unclear if Dastmalchian will be featured in the upcoming Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, but we can't imagine there will be a Scott Lang adventure without his pals from X-Con. As for the other Marvel stars featured in the photo, Wong will be seen again in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Klementieff is expected to appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

As for DC's The Suicide Squad, the cast also includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as Tok, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.

Are you hoping Dastmalchian will appear in Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

The Suicide Squad is currently set for release on August 6, 2021.