Peacemaker: Polka-Dot Man Actor David Dastmalchian Arrives in Vancouver

The Suicide Squad is hitting theatres next year and it's not the only DC project James Gunn has coming. The director is also helming a Peacemaker series for HBO Max starring John Cena. In fact, Gunn is currently in Vancouver, getting ready for production. The director took to Instagram today to share that he's out of quarantine, and he's not the only one. David Dastmalchian, who is playing Polka-Dot man in The Suicide Squad, also just arrived in Canada. While there has been no official word that Dastmalchian will be in the HBO Max series, we're willing to be that's why he's in Canada considering he posted at the same time as Gunn. While it could also mean that he's returning to play Abra Kadabra in the Arrowverse, we have a feeling this is about Peacemaker.

"Vancouver’s one of my favorite cities & I’ve luckily been able to spend a lot of time up here the past few years. Thanks for always making me feel at home. Americans have a lot we could learn from our neighbors to the north. Their science-based, serious approach to Covid has produced much better results than... whatever it was our government did the past year. But the big debate rages on: @starbucks coffee or @timhortons? 🇺🇸 💙 🇨🇦," Dastmalchian wrote. You can check out his post below:

"I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," Cena recently shared. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this."

As for The Suicide Squad, the cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as Tok, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.

The Suicide Squad is currently set for release on August 6, 2021.