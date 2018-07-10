‘Ant-Man’ Director Hints Yellowjacket Could Still Be Alive

Yellowjacket looked to have joined the list of dead villains in the original Ant-Man, but director Peyton Reed just threw some doubt on that assumption.

Reed, who is also at the helm for the just-released Ant-Man and The Wasp, sat down with the Honest Trailers crew to go over their rundown of the first Ant-Man. When the trailer calls Yellowjacket “Disposable villain #9” Reed has them pause the video and says their assumptions about him might be wrong.

They say they are referring to the one and done heroes, and they asked Reed if they ever worry about killing off these villains after only one film. Reed’s response will have people wondering if Yellowjacket is still among the living. “Well I mean, you guys are making a massive assumption. There’s an assumption here that I’m not quite comfortable with. If you watch his death in the first Ant-Man, the suit is compromised, he shrinks and goes into a thing…I mean, he could be somewhere down in that Quantum Realm.”

For those who don’t remember, Yellowjacket and Ant-Man face off against each other in the film’s big climactic fight, and the only way Ant-Man can infiltrate Yellowjacket’s suit is to shrink down to subatomic size. He manages to get inside and sabotage Yellowjacket’s suit, causing him to shrink down uncontrollably. As Reed says, it seems he might not be dead after all, as Scott Lang managed to escape Quantum Realm, so why not Yellowjacket?

It would be great to see Cross return at a later time, perhaps in a third Ant-Man film or even in a future team-up film, but for now, we’ll have to wait and see.

You can watch the full video above.

