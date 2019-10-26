Watch Paul Rudd Split an Apple With His Bare Hands

Paul Rudd is a man of many talents, and he’s had a chance to show off more of those strange abilities in recent weeks. After going on Hot Ones with Complex and eating spicy wings during an interview, he decided to show off that superhero strength with Netflix. In a promotion for Living With Yourself on the platform, the Ant-Man star straight-up splits an apple in half with his bare hands. Aisling Be a is right next to him as he initially tries to get a grip, but then is amazed like the rest of us when he absolutely rips the fruit in two. Social media has been crawling with the footage from Netflix’s account. Also, people are delighting in the fact that the Marvel star said, “This m*****f***** is a tight one,” before performing that display of strength.

2019 has been a strong year for Marvel Studios and a strong year for Rudd as he got a lot of screen time in Avengers: Endgame. Ant-Man was a huge part in saving the universe from Thanos. Now, many are wondering if we’ll see another entry in the Rudd-led franchise going forward. Phase 4’s entire slate has been released without so much of a mention of the size-changing hero. A recent report mentioned that the actor may have spoken too soon when talking about a third Ant-Man movie. Maybe it is closer than fans think?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Watch Paul Rudd split an apple in half with his bare hands. pic.twitter.com/qjqexAvUQV — Netflix US (@netflix) October 25, 2019

In the report, Rudd told a fan that the script for Ant-Man 3 was already complete when asked about it. By the time that fan explained the details, the star was already walking it back. Rudd says that he just was conducting an experiment of sorts to figure out how fast he could get a rumor to spread. The Weekly Planet podcast is the source of the tip that sent fans into a lather. The fan claimed to visit the set of the upcoming Ghostbusters during filing in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. For its part, the podcast does not endorse the information. But, it is out there.

Take all of these murmurs with a sizable grain of salt. But, fans have already seen Marvel Studios add projects into the Phase 4/5 timeline already. Black Panther 2 got a release date. You have to think that Captain Marvel and Guardians of the Galaxy installments aren’t far behind as well. There’s also the little detail of a certain Spider-Man that just returned from his Summer vacation with Sony. Don’t expect Rudd to be the one to spill the beans on his franchise or other long-term Marvel projects either. He’ll keep being charming in public until the world needs Ant-Man again.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.