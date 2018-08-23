Early ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Concept Art Shows Survival Janet

Ant-Man and the Wasp finally saw the debut of Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and she turned out to be just as resourceful and formidable as her comic book counterpart. Janet’s ability to survive for years within the Quantum Realm showed why she was every bit the equal of Hank Pym – including her homemade survival suit.

Thanks to some recently-posted concept art, we now have a some insight into the logic behind Janet’s Quantum Realm survival suit – as well as a different visual concept of the suit itself.

This concept art was done by Jackson Sze, a Senior Concept Illustrator at Marvel Studios. His version of Quantum Realm Wasp clearly shows a much more direct connection between Janet’s classic costume and her Quantum Realm survival suit; it also hints at her industrial prowess, with the various patchwork repairs that can be seen in the suit.

How Janet fashioned the suit we actually see in the film, and obtained the clothes she’s wearing, are some fine details that Marvel fans have scrutinized and question, after seeing Ant-Man and the Wasp. Indeed, much of Janet’s explanation of what happened inside the Quantum Realm during her decades there has been left vague. How she came to possess some kind of Quantum energy power, and how she knows so much of the realm’s layout and inner workings is a story that Marvel Studios could easily be saving for a later date – either for some kind of spinoff story, or for the next installments of the MCU, where it could not-so-coincidentally become a major plot point.

