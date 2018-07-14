‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’: Laurence Fishburne Wants to Suit Up as Goliath

Now that Ant-man and the Wasp has hit the silver screen, Laurence Fishburne is officially a piece of the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. With his MCU debut in the books, Fisburne is full steam ahead, lookiung forward to his potential future in the Marvel Studios franchise.

WARNING: Minor spoilers for Ant-man and the Wasp ahead. If you have yet to see the movie, proceed with caution.

In Ant-man and the Wasp, Fishburne plays Bill Foster, a former colleague of Michael Douglas’ Hank Pym from their days at S.H.I.E.L.D. For those not completely in tune with the Ant-man mythos, Foster’s a relatively large part of it — literally.

Much like the original Ant-man, Foster has the ability to grow himself to gigantic proportions. Because of that, he’s donned many superhero names including Goliath and Giant-Man.

Unfortunately for big-time Goliath fans, Fisburne went the entirety of Ant-man and the Wasp without suiting up. That’s not holding Fishburne back from wanting to suit up as Goliath at some point however.

“If it happens, if I get to suit up, great. If I don’t get to suit up, at least I’m in the MCU,” Fisburne told Den of Geek.

Fishburne went to admit that while he has been a comic reader throughout his life, he wasn’t too familiar with Ant-man and the supporting cast surrounding the character.

“I was not familiar with Bill Foster, ’cause I wasn’t an Ant-Man reader,” Fishburne reveald. “I was into Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Thor, Avengers, Hulk, Iron Fist; I was in that world. Ant-Man, I never really got to, but Bill Foster’s a cool character.”

“I knew some of the story of Ant-Man. I knew, for example, I knew who Hank Pym was. I knew about the Pym Particles, and I knew about Janet van Dyne and Wasp. But I wasn’t a reader of those books. I did know who they were peripherally just because I read all the other books. But I thought it was a such a great gift. It’s a beautiful character. It’s a beautiful way for me to enter into the universe.”

Suit or not, Fishburne is probably relieved see Ant-man and the Wasp topping the domestic box office in its debut weekend. Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s international box office is proving giant as the Ant-Man sequel has pulled in $85 million for a $161 million global start.

Ant-man and the Wasp is now in theatres.