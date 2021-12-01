Ant-Man and the Wasp Star Hannah John-Kamen Teases Ghost’s Current MCU Fate

What’s next for Marvel Cinematic Universe villain Ghost after her debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp? Actress Hannah John-Kamen may not be able to answer that question in full right now, but she did tease Marvel fans with a bit about Ghost’s current status in the MCU. Hannah John-Kamen is currently doing press for her role as Jill Valentine in the reboot of the Resident Evil film franchise; however, when asked how her MCU character Ava Starr is currently doing, John-Kamen demurred, stating “(Laughs.) She’s good. She’s very good. I won’t say anything more about her! (Laughs.)”

There could be a good reason for Hannah John-Kamen to want to stay quiet about anything to do with Ghost right now. The Ant-Man franchise will soon put out its third installment, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is supposed to be a pivotal chapter of the MCU Phase 4 storyline. The film will be the official introduction of new villain Kang The Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), and thanks to the Marvel Multiverse unfolding in the films and on TV, the Quantum Realm could become an even more crucial realm of the MCU – and those who use Quantum Energy (like Ghost) could become crucial players.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Based on the title “Quantumania” alone, it seems like Ghost could be part of said “mania.” In fact, given Ghost’s unique powers of “quantum imbalance,” she could be THE key to helping a multiverse villain like Kang crossover into the reality of the MCU (or helping a Kang variant escape from this universe). Any hint of that from Hannah John-Kamen, and the cat (read: fan theories) would leap right out of the bag.

In the same interview, Hannah John-Kamen talked about how much she loves working on Marvel’s Ant-Man franchise:

“I look back at that and it was just the best experience. I couldn’t stop smiling and I was so welcomed,” John-Kamen recalled. “Everyone was amazing, but Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas and Laurence Fishburne really were my idols growing up. I grew up with a lot of their movies, so it was definitely an honor. It was an honor to share a space, a scene and a camera with them.”

You can currently watch Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine in Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on July 23, 2023.

Source: THR