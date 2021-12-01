Ant-Man and the Wasp Star Hannah John-Kamen Reflects on Her Amazing Time Filming the Movie

Movies and TV shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are certainly fun to watch, but plenty of the franchise’s stars will tell you that they’re even more fun to make. Yes, it’s hard work and requires some long hours on set, but the majority of the actors who have appeared in the MCU over the years have talked rather highly of their experience. Count Hannah John-Kamen among those who had a blast on a Marvel Studios set.

John-Kamen starred alongside Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in 2019’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, playing the supposed “villain” known as Ghost. As it turns out, Ghost wasn’t a villain at all, and the film left her open for an MCU return in the future. John-Kamen certainly hopes the character is called back at some point, because that means she gets to reprise the role.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about her new film, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, John-Kamen was asked about her work on Ant-Man and the Wasp, specifically about her favorite day on set.

“Nothing beats my first day on set and just finally being there,” John-Kamen said. “Being in the room with all those movie stars and the sets and my costume, I look back at that and it was just the best experience. I couldn’t stop smiling and I was so welcomed. It was such a fun, free space to exercise the character. Every day was memorable, but nothing beats your first day. It’s like your first day at school.”

The actress went on to talk a bit about working with three of her childhood idols on Ant-Man and the Wasp, all of which she was more than proud to share the screen with.

“Everyone was amazing, but Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas and Laurence Fishburne really were my idols growing up,” she continued. “I grew up with a lot of their movies, so it was definitely an honor. It was an honor to share a space, a scene and a camera with them.”

The door was left open for John-Kamen’s Ghost to come back to the MCU, but there hasn’t been any word yet on when that return could take place. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania would present the best opportunity, however, there hasn’t been any indication that Ghost in is in the film.

Are you hoping to see Hannah John-Kamen return to the MCU? Let us know in the comments!