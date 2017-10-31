‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’: First Look At Michelle Pfeiffer On Set

Despite the love it / hate it response to Marvel’s Ant-Man, fans are genuinely excited for the sequel film, Ant-Man and the Wasp, thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of classic Avengers character The Wasp, and some exciting new cast additions.

No doubt the biggest name to join Ant-Man 2 is Michelle Pfeiffer, who will be playing Janet van Dyne, the wife of Michael Douglas’ Hank Pym, and the original MCU version of The Wasp. Take a look at the very first photos of Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne, as spotted on the Ant-Man and the Wasp set:

In the MCU, Janet van Dyne disappeared in the 1980s, while she and the original Ant-Man (Hank Pym) were trying to stop a rocket during a Cold War era operation while working for Peggy Carter’s S.H.I.E.L.D. As we learned in Ant-Man, Wasp shrank down small enough to disable the rocket’s circuit board, but was lost in the Quantum Realm as a result.

Pfeiffer’s Farrah Fawcett hairdo and Michael Douglas’ wig and big-fitting suit suggest the scene will be a flashback between Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne in the 1980s era.From the set photos, you can see that both Pfeiffer and Douglas have black dots positioned on their faces, which will be used to visually de-age them, using CGI.

Ant-Man and the Wasp hits theaters on July 6, 2018.

