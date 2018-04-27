Anthony and Joe Russo Address "Controversial Marvel Fan" Questions in New Interview

During the press junket for any big movie, there's a 50/50 chance that Wired will convince somebody involved with the production to answer Google's most commonly-searched questions about them. These are usually a fun insight into the creator's personality, as well as the psychology of the internet. In a new installment, Joe and Anthony Russo decided to take part -- but many of the questions fell into the category of Marvel fans irritated by creative decisions in the Russos' movies. "I see where this is going," one of the brothers joked at one point in the process.

The three that stand out came all in a row at the end of the video: "Why did the Russo brothers kill Loki?," "Why did the Russo brothers kill Iron Man?," and "Why do the Russo brothers hate the Hulk?"

In response to the last one, Joe Russo gave the closest thing you're likely to get to a serious answer to such an inflammatory question (although even that may have been sarcasm): "We just didn't know what to do with him. We were like, 'This big powerful character? What do we do with this big, powerful character?'"

The duo have heard your complaints, though; as soon as the question was revealed, Joe Russo called out "We nerfed the Hulk! We nerfed him!"

The other two questions had the same answer, and one that won't really satisfy anyone who searches them up: "He deserved to die."

Just for fun, we really hope Google starts recommending that as the top answer to fans who search up "Why did the Russo brothers kill Iron Man?".

You can see the video below.

The Russos are currently out in support of The Gray Man, their new film for Netflix, which stars Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. Here's the movie's official synopsis:

When the CIA's top asset -- his identity known to no one -- uncovers agency secrets, he triggers a global hunt by assassins set loose by his ex-colleague.

"The intention is for it to be competitive with any theatrical and the ability to do with Gosling and Evans is a dream for us," Joe Russo previously said about the project. "The idea is to create a franchise and build out a whole universe, with Ryan at the center of it. We have all committed to the first movie and that's got to be great to get us to the second movie. These are master assassins and Gosling's character gets burned by the CIA and Evans' character has to hunt him down. We have a great working relationship with Netflix, and we go back almost 20 years with Scott Stuber. We formed AGBO to be an agnostic storytelling company, where we figure out the best platform. We think Netflix is the perfect place for this film."

The Gray Man debuts in select theaters on July 15th. It comes to Netflix on July 22nd