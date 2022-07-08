Anthony Mackie Speaks Out on Captain America 4, Black Panther 2 Progress

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier may be over, but there's a lot to look forward to from the show's star, Anthony Mackie. The show's finale featured the long-awaited debut of Sam Wilson as the new Captain America and fans are especially excited to see more of him now that Marvel Studios has announced a Captain America 4. During a recent chat with Deadline, Mackie was asked if there are any updates on the film and the actor ended up sharing a little tease about the new Black Panther movie instead.

"I don't know, I don't know. Literally, the show came out, and for the last episode, we had a Zoom party, like, with everybody. And that was it. Like I haven't heard from anybody since, so I mean, [Marvel Studios] have a million things going on. I know the prep for Black Panther 2 is driving everybody ragged, so I don't know. I'm interested to see where it's going," Mackie revealed.

We're certainly intrigued to know what Mackie means by "driving everybody ragged." We have to imagine the process is difficult for everyone involved considering the recent passing of Chadwick Boseman. While it's still unclear how Ryan Coogler plans to continue the story, we do know Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will serve as a sequel to Black Panther without recasting the role or using CGI to recreate Boseman.

As for Mackie, he was also asked during the Deadline interview if he felt the weight that came with becoming Captain America. "The weight hasn't really been there. I don't know why, I felt no pressure whatsoever. More so it's just the excitement of people seeing where Marvel is going to take the character," he shared.

During a previous interview with EW, Mackie revealed that he found out about Captain America 4 from a grocery store clerk. "I literally found out yesterday in a grocery store. The checkout guy named Dwayne, a cool cat, he's like, 'Yo, man. Is this real?!" [holds up a cellphone] "I'm like, 'I haven't heard anything.' That's what I love about working for Marvel. They call you, they're like, 'Come to L.A. We wanna tell you what's going on.' So, I'm excited to see what happens, but I haven't heard anything."

