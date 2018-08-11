‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Blu-ray Will Reveal More Details About Janet van Dyne

When Ant-Man and the Wasp flew into theatres last month, movie-goers that were hoping to see a substantial amount of Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) probably came away a bit disappointed.

WARNING: Minor Ant-Man and the Wasp spoilers ahead! If you haven’t seen the movie yet, proceed with caution.

While the majority of the movie was spent on trying to get Pfeiffer’s long-lost van Dyneout of the Quantum Realm, Pfeiffer herself only appeared in a couple of scenes.

According to Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed, van Dyne’s disappearance into the Quantum Realm will be explored a little more on the movie’s home media release in a few months.

“We wanted to maintain a little bit of mystery about Janet and what has transpired in the thirty years she’s been down there [in the Quantum Realm] and also the idea she talks about how she’s evolved while she’s down there,” Reed told Empire. “We only see a couple of examples of it.”

“There’s a little bit more Janet on the Blu-Ray and DVD release. There will be one deleted scene with Hank and Janet down there, which we just couldn’t find a place for in the movie.”

Why was something that seems that important cut from the movie? According to Reed, he was coming upon a pretty tight mandate placed upon both Ant-Man and the Wasp and it’s predecessor.

“A big part of it to is that I had a big mandate on the first Ant-Man and this one that they be under two hours. To me, it’s a comedy and action film and I want these movies to be as lean and mean as possible.”

And while she wasn’t in Ant-Man and the Wasp as much as some would have hoped, Pfeiffer was always Reed’s choice for Janet van Dyne.

“I had no idea if she would even be remotely interested in doing this kind of a movie again or how she’d feel about it.” Reed revealed. “So, we met. She came over and sat in one of the conference rooms, just the two of us at Marvel and kind of talked through who Janet Van Dyne was in the comics and who she might be in this movie. She was really funny, because one of the first things she said to me, she was like, “You know. I’m going to tell you up front. My process on every single movie I have ever done in my career, I’ve tried to back out of the movie at the last minute. That’s just my M.O..”

“And I said to her, ‘Is this your way to say you want me to woo you more? Is that part of the thing?’ She’s like, ‘No, legitimately — yes, I want you to woo me more, but legitimately it’s that kind of thing [that I try to back out of roles].’” Reed continued. “Then after meeting her, it became more and more, ‘Now I’m convinced if she doesn’t do it, I’m going to be a wreck.’ We gave her some comics. I said, ‘You can scour the internet and do all the research you want, but it’s only going to get you so far, because the comics and that character started in the early ’60s. A lot of the stuff in the comics is really two-dimensional, if not one-dimensional, and we want to do something different.’”

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now in theaters.