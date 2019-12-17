Avengers Fan Notices Startling Thanos Blunder in Endgame

Avengers: Endgame is the biggest movie to hit theaters, so it’s only understandable fans are still watching it frame-by-frame some eight months later. With a monstrous three-hour runtime, Endgame has its fair share of Easter eggs and follies like, including a moment where Captain America (Chris Evans) appeared in the final battle with a full shield, despite being broken by Thanos (Josh Brolin) moments earlier. Now, one Endgame fan has pointed out a moment in which the Mad Titan should have realized the Infinity Stones were no longer in the Stark-made Infinity Gauntlet.

The moment comes in the scene seconds before Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) steals the Infinity Stones to snap the baddie and his armada out of existence. In the scene, there’s an angle where Thanos looks directly at the thumb of the Infinity Gauntlet, right where the Time Stone would be. Not only did he not notice the Time Stone wasn’t in place, but he went to snap his fingers anyway, assuming all stones were still intact.

Conveniently enough, the Endgame crew put a line that explains it all moments ahead of time, where Nebula (Karen Gillan) tells her adoptive father the Avengers didn’t expect them traveling through time to attack them. The Mad Titan has a simple one-liner response, telling her “The arrogant never do.” Hey, pot — meet kettle.

Avengers: Endgame is now streaming on Disney+.

