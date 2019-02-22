‘Avengers 4’ Theory Says Eitri Created More Weapons Than Stormbreaker and Infinity Gauntlet

Another day, another wild theory about Avengers: Infinity War and its connection to the upcoming Avengers: Endgame. This one has to do with the new level of weaponry that Infinity War introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and how it all may be connected to Eitri, the dwarf blacksmith of Nidavellir, played by Peter Dinklage.

The theory basically speculates that Thor’s new ax Stormbreaker and Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet weren’t the only projects Eitri contributed to the Infinity War: The Black Order’s weapons were also creations of Nidavellir.Most of the theory is based on compelling observation of the Black Order’s weapons – specifically Corvus Glaive’s glaive, and Proxima Midnight’s trident.

Both the glaive and the trident are made from materials that are uniquely powerful and can attack in ways that no being seems to be able to defend against – not even Vision in his phased form. Both the glaive and trident are able to return to their wielder by mental command (like Thor’s hammer Mjolnir and Stormbreaker ax), and carry powerful mystical properties, like keeping the wielder invulnerable while using it (the glaive), or being able to seek and follow any target (the trident prongs).

These all seem to be signature qualities of the weapons of Nidavellir in the MCU, and it says something that the Black Order are the ones to wield them. As the theory points out, the daughters of Thanos (Gamora and Nebula) don’t that level of weaponry, despite having been with their “father” for so long. According to Reddit user “Bangersss,” this is indication that The Black Order got their weapons when Thanos invaded Nidavellir, to force Eitri to make his Infinity Gauntlet.

That’s pretty much where the theory stops, but if it’s true, there’s possible connection to Avengers: Endgame in the sense that Thanos may have another weapon or Nidavellir weapon or artifact in his arsenal, which has yet to be deployed on the battlefield. There’s already evidence that Thanos will debut a new weapon in Avengers: Endgame – a double-bladed staff-like weapon that was originally supposed to be in Infinity War, but was ultimately held back for Endgame. Was that weapon another parting gift from Eitri? Only time will tell.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

