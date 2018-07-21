Benedict Cumberbatch Is Thrilled With ‘Avengers 4’

Avengers: Infinity War climaxed with a massive cliffhanger, a gamble which could have completely enraged fans, though the fatal consequences of Thanos’ use of the Infinity Gauntlet resulted in most fans being further invested in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Doctor Strange himself, Benedict Cumberbatch, shared how excited he was to see the film with an audience and how proud he is of the follow-up film, Avengers 4.

“I was thrilled. Thrilled, thrilled, thrilled and thrilled with the pitch for the second film. And thrilled by the ingenuity of the whole thing,” Cumberbatch shared with The Star about the two-part event. “And to be in an audience and experience that was something else. I’ve been part of Sherlock, with a very famous cliffhanger. It’s a very brave thing for movies that are that big, bold and colorful.”

Infinity War culminated with half of the universe being killed by Thanos’ master plan, leaving only a handful of heroes to survive. With the previously announced plans for future Marvel Studios films making it seem inevitable that the new film will somehow erase these deaths or revive these characters, executives have played coy about how the MCU will handle the losses.

Cumberbatch, on the other hand, has made it quite clear that he will be back as Doctor Strange, whether it be in more Avengers films or in sequels to his solo film.

“Oh, Strange? Just try to stop me,” Cumberbatch teased to Deadline about returning to the character. “That’s all kind of lined up as far as I’m aware, but who knows? I mean, you know, the problem is, how does he get out of where he’s at. But that’s the only thing. I’m bits of dust at the moment as far as I understand. So you really have to ask (Marvel Studios president) Kevin Feige. But as far as wanting to do it, yeah, I would love to go back into that role.”

What made Strange stand out in Infinity War was that he claimed to witness countless scenarios unfold in a confrontation with Thanos, noting that there was only one possible outcome in which he could be defeated. The Sorcerer Supreme handed over the Time Stone to Thanos without much of a fight, making it seem as though Strange was following through on this one path that would lead to victory.

Fans will find out when Avengers 4 hits theaters on May 3, 2019.

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

