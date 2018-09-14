Marvel Fans Shocked by Chris Evans’ Beardless ‘Avengers 4’ Look

Captain America star Chris Evans shared his beardless Avengers 4 look Friday, inspiring mixed reactions on social media.

“Senior year. #A4,” Evans captioned the clean shaven photo, possibly hinting at his “graduation” from the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the almost-done Avengers: Infinity War sequel, which went back in front of cameras this month for reshoots.

Evans trades in his rugged and bearded Infinity War visage for a cleaner look in Avengers 4, which sees Cap sporting a refreshed and brighter uniform. The traditional comic book look comes as the first chapter of the shared MCU comes to a close, possibly signaling an end to Evans’ tenure as the star-spangled Avenger.

The fourth Avengers is already an addendum to Evans’ contract with Marvel Studios, which was up with Infinity War. The star told The Telegraph it “made sense” to add Avengers 4 because “it’s going to wrap everything up.”

“I had six films in my Marvel contract, so I could have said after the third Avengers I was done, but they wanted to make the third and fourth Avengers films as a two-parter,” Evans said. “They said they had so many other characters to fit in — Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man — and couldn’t get them all into one movie.”

The film also closes out the contracts of fellow founding Avengers Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), and Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man).

“Well, the contract is done. A lot of our contracts are through,” Evans told Good Morning America in April. “Myself, Downey, Hemsworth, we all kind of started roughly at the same time, and I think we all, through Avengers 4, kind of wrap it up. So at this point, I don’t know what’s next, but yeah, by 2019, that’s it.”

Asked if there’s more Captain Americain his future, Evans said, “We’ll see, we’ll see.”

He previously told Collider his Captain America future is “really not up to me,” explaining his contract is up, pending any potential extensions.

“I think Hugh Jackman has made 47 Wolverine movies, and they somehow keep getting better. It’s a character I love, and [Marvel Studios is] a factory that really knows what they’re doing,” he said. “The system is sound over there. They make great movies. If they weren’t kicking out quality, I’d have a different opinion. But, everything Marvel does seems to be cinema gold.”

Avengers 4 opens May 3, 2019.

