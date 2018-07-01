Surviving Avengers Assemble on ‘Avengers 4’ Fan Poster

Ant-Man and the Wasp is just days away from debuting, but one Marvel fan is already looking onward to what’s next.

A fan-made poster from artist Andrew V.M. has been making the rounds online, which focus on the character lineup for Avengers 4. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While fans have already gotten a few peeks at what the surviving heroes of Avengers 4 could look like together, there’s still something cool about seeing them assemble in this poster. And while it’s unclear exactly what will happen next for this remaining ensemble, it sounds like the film’s directors put a lot of thought into it.

“Joe and I can’t go into too much detail because we’re not gonna talk about where the story goes from here,” Anthony Russo explained to ComicBook.com. “All of our choices are based on story. It’s based upon the road that these characters have traveled, in not only this movie, but throughout the entire MCU up to this point because, again, these movies are the culmination. So all we can say is that they are very focused story choices. That’s our motivation for everything. And, again, that’s why we love Marvel so much is they never let the tail wag the dog. The creative choices always lead the process and then they figure out how to pull off the miracle of making it work on a business level.”

Either way, it sounds like fans should be prepared to expect the unexpected with this latter Avengers outing.

“[Avengers 4] doesn’t do what you think it does,” Infinity War and Avengers 4 co-writer Christopher Markus said earlier this year. “It is a different movie than you think it is…Also…[the deaths are] real. I just want to tell you it’s real, and the sooner you accept that, the sooner you will be able to move on to the next stage of grief.”

“Put it this way,” co-writer Stephen McFeely echoed. “I think [Infinity War] is a fairly mature movie for a blockbuster. It’s got a lot of fun in it, obviously, but boy, it gets very mature. The second one is also mature. We’re going to own these choices, and hopefully surprise and delight you and get you invested. It’s by the same studio, the same filmmaking team. They were written at the same time, shot at the same time. They’re clearly connected, but they are definitely two different movies, one of which is dependent on what happened previous.”

What do you think of this Avengers 4 fan poster? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6th.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.