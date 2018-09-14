‘Avengers 4’ Promo Image Supposedly Shows Major Changes To New Team

With Avengers: Infinity War behind us, fans are asking about Avengers 4. Infinity War made major changes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe not only to the landscape but with major characters as well. Now, thanks to a look at what appears to be some licensing art from Avengers 4, Marvel fans may have just gotten their first glimpse at the post-Infinity War Avengers team, made up of most of the heroes who survived Thanos’ snap.

A new photo of what is reportedly concept art for Avengers 4 revealed by Hero X shows a new team of Avengers charging into battle. The team consists of Thor, Nebula, Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Rocket, Black Widow, Hulk, Captain America, War Machine, Hawkeye, and Ant-Man.

Take a look below:

Some interesting notes from this image: Captain Marvel is in her blue-and-red colors rather than the greenish suit that has so far been seen in set photos from her own solo movie. Black Widow’s hair has returned to red after being blonde in Infinity War. The Hulk seems slightly smaller than normal and is dressed in a suit, perhaps hinting at Hulk and Bruce Banner finding a new middle ground to stand on in their war of personalities. Captain America has returned to his classic, star-spangled costume after going dark following the events of Captain America: Civil War. War Machine seems to have a new armor design.

Notable for her absence is the Wasp. Perhaps she suffered the effects of Thanos’ snap. On the other hand, since Ant-Man and the Wasp was filming at the same time as Avengers 4, perhaps the concept artist who worked on this piece just didn’t have the relevant information to include her in it.

The film’s writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, have previously teased that heroes who didn’t have as much to do in Avengers: Infinity War will grab more of the spotlight in the sequel.

“We’re never writing without knowing where the end goes,” Markus said. So, while Cap and Black Widow have relatively small, reactionary roles in Avengers: Infinity War, they “have a much bigger role to play in that second film.”

“We gave ourselves license to pay off later,” McFeeley added.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.