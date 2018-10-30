Frank Grillo Clarifies Comment About Crossbones Returning In ‘Avengers 4’

As the release date for Avengers 4 draws closer, it seems rumors about the film pop up on the daily. Fans are still dealing with the emotional whiplash the last Avengers flick put them through, and it seems one rumor hoping to console those heartbroken fans has been written off.

Over on Instagram, Frank Grillo reached out to fans in order to clarify recent reports he would reprise his role as Crossbones in Avengers 4.

Starting off the address with a fake news jab, Grillo told fans any word he’s given about returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been done in jest.

“In the course of a day i get asked 1000 questions about a character i played for 8 minutes. I’ve confirmed nothing. But sometimes i have fun w people who ask.”

For those unaware of the on-going rumor surrounding Crossbones’ return, the headline popped up earlier this October. Grillo got fans buzzing following an appearance on UFC Unfiltered. It was there the actor told host Jim Norton he shows up in the next Avengers movie, but the conversation had some questioning whether or not it was serious.

“He makes an appearance in the next Avengers movie. But it’s a flashback,” Grillo said. “Yeah and I’m allowed to say whatever I want because I’m never doing another Marvel movie.”

This wasn’t the first comment Grillo has made about Crossbones’ return since the character seemingly died during Captain America: Civil War. The crazed soldier was presumably killed when he was swallowed by an explosion, but the actor questioned the assumption during the film’s press tour.

When speaking with ABC News, the actor said, “You think he dies, don’t you? Did you see the body?” before adding, “That happened last time. I’m not saying anything except that…you didn’t see a body.”

While Grillo is stressing his latest comment’s lacking confirmation, fans are starting to piece together how Crossbones could make a comeback. Very few details have been made public about Avengers 4, but leaked set photos have hinted the film will delve into time travel. If that is the case, one such trip could lead the surviving Avengers into a run-in with Crossbones, but it seems that theory will stay a rumor for now.

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available as digital downloads and Blu-ray and DVD. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.