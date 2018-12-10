‘Avengers: Endgame’ is Officially Most Viewed Trailer in First 24 Hours in History

The first trailer for Avengers: Endgame is smashing records and the Internet can hardly keep up!

According to Marvel Entertainment, the film has officially broken the record for most trailer views within 24 hours of its release.

To the greatest fans in the world, thank you for being there from the beginning til the endgame and making Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame the most viewed trailer in history with 289M views in 24 hours! pic.twitter.com/Fe0MA2Gfqy — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 8, 2018

Endgame has usurped its predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War, which previously held the record. Last year, Infinity War raked in 230 million views within 24 hours of its release. Today, Endgame surpassed the film with a rousing 289 million views. The third place spot is currently held by the upcoming live-action remake of The Lion King, proving Disney is about to have one heck of a 2019.

It’s no surprise that the trailer has also broken a Fandango record for most trailer views, and beat out Captain Marvel and Aquaman in YouTube likes. In fact, the love for Endgame is so strong, its 2.1 million likes give it more than the other two upcoming hero movies combined.

Currently, Endgame ranks second as the most liked trailer in YouTube’s history. The only movie that stands above it is, no surprise, Infinity War. One year after the third Avengers‘ trailer release, it stands at 3.4 million likes, so there’s a real chance Endgame could topple it.

Considering Avengers: Infinity War broke many records on its own, the attention following its sequel was inevitable. Infinity War didn’t exactly end happily, leaving viewers with endless unanswered questions. We obviously need to know if half of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to stay dead!

In addition to the mind-blowing success of the trailer, Endgame is also projected to take away a boat load of money when it finally hits theaters. Some analysts are already projecting it to earn over $2 billion. Infinity War brought in over $678 million domestically and $2,047,675,173 billion worldwide, and people believe Endgame is heading in the same direction.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home media. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.