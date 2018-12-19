How The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Should Have Ended Released

Avengers: Endgame‘s first trailer has been given the How It Should Have Ended treatment.

In a perfect world, the X-Men would have shown up at the end of Avengers: Endgame‘s trailer but the deal between Fox and Disney doesn’t seem to be completing in time to allow such characters to pop into the film. In the animated video above, Captain America’s army to fight Thanos grows with Wolverine, other X-Men, the Fantastic Four, Blade, and Ghost Rider (plus, Ethan Hunt of Mission: Impossible, Robocop, The Ninja Turtles, The Incredibles, and more) for the first How It Should’ve Ended bit mocking Ant-Man’s arrival at the Avengers facility.

From there, Steve Rogers seems to be quite confident in his revenge against the Mad Titan, Thanos. The conclusion of the trailer parody sees Batman and Superman in the popular depictions from the How It Should Have Ended videos, as Steve Rogers requests them to keep a booth open for them at the Super Hero Cafe.

In one final jab at the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s ability to keep characters dead, Natasha says “This is gonna work, Steve,” as she did in the trailer. Steve’s response, however, is quite hilarious. “I know it is, because I just heard about the new Spider-Man trailer, and he’s not dead.” It’s a joke in reference to the fact that Sony showed off a Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer at Comic Con in Brazil earlier this month.

“You can’t chase bigger because you get yourself into trouble,” Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo told ComicBook.com of the upcoming film. “What you can chase is story telling. So, everything for us is based on the story. Obviously, this is larger in scale than Civil War because we have more than double the amount of characters in it, and it’s Thanos, and it’s cosmic. The stakes are the universe. You can’t get much bigger than that.”

Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26, 2019.