‘Avengers 4’ Fan Art Revealing a Happy Reunion for Captain America Goes Viral

Recently, Marvel fans have been obsessing over the story arc of Chris Evans’ Captain America in the upcoming Avengers 4 — a story that could be coming to its close. But whether or not Steve Rogers dies in Avengers 4 or chooses some other way to end his service, fans have almost unanimously agreed that they want Cap to end up in one place: reunited with his lost love, Peggy Carter.

Now, thanks to one beautiful and poignant piece of Avengers 4 fan art, we can get the full vision of just how beautiful Captain America’s Marvel Cinematic Universe swan song could be.

This piece by @Ultraraw26 tells the whole story in one lovely image. The bloody shield strapped to Steve Rogers’ back hints at a dire battle fought to restore the MCU — or perhaps even a metaphor for all of the conflict and bloodshed that Steve has seen in both the past and present. Either way, the image makes it clear that those bloody days of service are now (literally) behind him, and a much brighter and more lovely future ahead, with Haley Atwell’s Peggy Carter.

There’s a fan theory gaining serious momentum that Avengers 4 will end with Steve Rogers dying, and his last moments will be seeing Peggy Carter in that dance hall where they were supposed to meet up in, after WWII was won. Some competing theories point to Steve Rogers possibly choosing to use those avenues of time travel hinted at in Avengers 4 to transport himself back into the past, to actually meet up with Peggy Carter in that dance hall as he always intended, and “retire” by living out his life with her.

It’s a testament to Marvel Studios’ storytelling power that, no matter what the scenario turns out to be, fans feel so invested in a character and story arc. Not only that, but an overwhelming majority of them see the same destination for that character’s ending — and are campaigning for it so passionately. Let’s keep that artwork coming!

