‘Avengers 4’ Poster Done in the Style of the Batman’s ‘Dark Knight Rises’

While we all wait for Marvel Studios to finally start debuting some of the first reveals about Avengers 4 (like the title of the film, or a trailer), Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have taken to creating their own line Avengers 4 promo materials – and one fan is taking a cue from one of DC Films and Warner Bros. biggest success stories, The Dark Knight Rises!

As you can see, this poster (which popped up on Reddit) imitates the visual concept from early Dark Knight Rises posters and teaser trailers, which saw director Chris Nolan pan the camera from the bottom of Gotham City’s streets to the top of the skyline, while the buildings cracked open and began to crumble. It was a strong visual metaphor for the film’s storyline, in which Bruce Wayne / Batman has to climb out of a literal and figurative darkness, and back into the light. That journey nearly destroyed Gotham City, as Bane and Talia al Ghul brought war to the streets, and almost finished the job with a nuclear device.

It’s clear what kind of association this Marvel fan is making: Avengers 4 will be a lot like The Dark Knight Rises in the sense that it picks up with an exploration of what happens to a superhero (or superheroes) in the years after a decisive blow and/or loss. Only in the case of Avengers 4, the Marvel Cinematic Universe superheroes will be trying to set an entire universe right – which means that this poster should probably depict more of an astrological diagram, rather than cityscape. Still, points for the design work required to get that crumbling skyline to form an Avengers “A” logo.

Indeed, the current line of rumors point to Avengers 4 being much more of a metaphysical journey – one that could traverse time and space and even multiple dimensions. Clues about the Quantum Realm of the Ant-Man series factoring into Avengers 4 are piling up by the day, along with hints that this has been something the MCU has been building up to for quite some time. There’s even been some leaks about a first Avengers 4 trailer that could reveal all of the big metaphysical elements at work in this film, which would be a very far cry from what you see in the poster above.

