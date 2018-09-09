Jeremy Renner Celebrates a Day of Filming ‘Avengers 4’

Returning Marvel Cinematic Universe star Jeremy Renner, who plays bow-wielding superhero Hawkeye, took to Instagram Friday to offer another look at his all-new Avengers 4 look.

Renner captioned the photo with “#purplebadguy,” and the giving-the-finger emoji aimed at Josh Brolin’s Thanos, as well as hashtags “#A6?” and “#whoISstillALIVE?”

The Avengers star famously sat out Avengers: Infinity War, after family man Clint Barton was sidelined by a house arrest deal after illegally assisting Captain America (Chris Evans) and defying the government-mandated Sokovia Accords in Captain America: Civil War.

Hawkeye’s notable and oft-talked about absence from early Infinity War promotional materials was “one of the best things that ever happened to Hawkeye,” Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige explained to io9 just ahead of the release of the crossover epic in April.

“We [at Marvel] love Hawkeye. There are big, big story things coming up for Hawkeye and Jeremy Renner is as strong an actor as anyone in the MCU and awesome as this character,” Feige said.

“But ‘the guy with the bow and arrow jokes,’ right? There are a lot of ‘guy with bow and arrow jokes.’ He even makes ‘guy with a bow and arrow’ jokes in some of the movies. So I love that people go from ‘Oh, Hawkeye is just lucky to be there,’ to ‘Oh, where is he? He’s not there? What’s going to happen? We need Hawkeye. We want more Hawkeye.’ I love it. It’s the best.”

The archer will get his “big story” in Avengers 4, which finds Earth’s mightiest heroes — the few that are left in the wake of Thanos’ universe-decimating snap that obliterated exactly half of all the souls in the universe — banding together to avenge the fallen and set things right, resurrecting such fallen heroes as Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

Officially, Barton retired before the events of Infinity War: the father of three announced his exit from the superhero game in the Infinity War Prelude comic book, resigning himself to dad life on his family farm. Barton got a mention in the film by Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Barton’s closest ally, who said he opted for a house arrest deal in the wake of his Civil War arrest.

Renner is expected to don the identity of Ronin in Avengers 4, the same masked identity Barton assumed for a time in modern comic books. The new look could be in response to the loss of some or all of his family, who may have fallen victim to the same snap that dusted most of the Avengers.

Avengers 4 opens May 3, 2019.