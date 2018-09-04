‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fan Art Imagines Hilarious Heist for the Gauntlet

At this point in the year, we know virtually nothing about Avengers 4. Hell, we haven’t even gotten the real name behind the Infinity War follow-up — but if the plot of the movie goes anything like some recent fan art that’s surfaced, fans could expect a hilarious romp.

Initially posted to Reddit, the fan art shows Thanos sitting in a pub reading a newspaper as Captain America, Thor, Iron Man, and the Hulk sneak up on the Mad Titan in an attempt to sneak off with the Infinity Gauntlet.

It’s the kind of absurdist humor I enjoy and at the very least, this would make a thoroughly enjoyable poster. The art was apparently made for Kompas, a daily newspaper in Indonesia. As one Reddit user pointed out, the headline of the newspaper’s English translation reads “Thanos Wins.”

As far as the name for the yet-untitled Avengers 4 goes, the Russo Brothers previously revealed to ComicBook.com that our guess of “Avengers: Forever” might be the closest to the film’s actual name.

“I don’t think there are any comics that correlate to it,” Joe Russo said. “I think we’re in pretty fresh territory with Avengers 4. If anything, I think it’s interesting after to go back and look at some of the Marvel films and view them through a different lens. But I can’t think of any comics in particular that would have value.”

“Our job as we said a million times is to tell the story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not to do direct adaptations of the comics because we’re comic book fans,” Joe Russo said. “I have no interest as a director in telling a story that’s already been told or in seeing one that’s already been told. If I know all the events story as they’re going to happen then what’s the point of going to the film? We want to keep surprising audiences and continue the story that started with Iron Man One a decade ago.”

