‘Avengers 4’ Confirmed to Have New Costume for SPOILER

Marvel Studios’ Avengers 4 will offer new costumes for its heroes, with the Hulk being chief among them.

The big green rage monster will have an entirely new outfit for Avengers 4, as originally teased by an apparently leaked concept art, and confirmed at CineEurope. One fan in attendance at the event caught a look at some promotional art which showed “a small look at the Avengers’ suits,” which included “Hulk’s new armor.”

This isn’t the first time the Hulk has rocked a new outfit in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In Thor: Ragnarok, he took on his Planet Hulk look and sported some gladiator garb for most of the movie. Based on the image which surfaced online previously, it appears the Hulk’s costume is closer to that of the more recent Totally Awesome Hulk run in Marvel Comics. The book, however, featured Amadeus Cho as the Hulk, substituting for Bruce Banner’s long tenure as the hero.

Including Hulk’s new armor. — Nikita Byrkin (@mrbyrkin) June 14, 2018

While Avengers 4 footage was said to have played at the CineEurope event on Wednesday, it turns out this was not technically the case. Instead, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige gave a quick rundown of what to expect from the film and apologized to the European movie theater owners for not having quite as many heroes to advertise this time around.

Meanwhile, Captain Marvel showed off a quick sizzle reel, and introduced the audience to the heroine who will be taking charge of the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward.

Whether or not Marvel Studios intends to release the footage online just yet or ever is unknown. For comparison, the first teaser for Black Panther dropped on June 9, 2017, before the film was ultimately released in February of 2018. Captain Marvel is set for release in March of 2019.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.