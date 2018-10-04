‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Has a Cool Call Back to ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

One of the best parts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is how all of the movies tie together, from the very first Iron Man to Ant-Man and the Wasp. But one fan notices a new reference from Avengers: Infinity War that harkens back to Star-Lord’s very first appearance in Guardians Of The Galaxy.

When Peter Quill is caught attempting to secure the Orb by Korath the Pursuer, he frustratingly tells him his “code name,” much like Spider-Man attempts to tell Quill when the Avengers run into the Guardians in Avengers: Infinity War.

This is one of the more humorous moments that might have slipped by Marvel fans, but is definitely rewarded with the familiarity of rewatches. There have been a few of those kinds of references that many fans have noticed in recent weeks, especially with people getting excited over the impending release of Captain Marvel and Avengers 4.

While the new movie will likely have many more callbacks to epic moments in Marvel Studios history, it remains to be seen if Spider-Man and Star-Lord will share any more screen time together, as both characters were wiped from existence after the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

While Captain America did make it out of the film alive, fans might have to start preparing to say goodbye to the Star-Spangled Super Soldier as Chris Evans recently hinted that he could be on his way out.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4,” Evans wrote on Twitter. “It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

Evans being written out of the franchise might not be a sure thing, as the actor is known to be a social media hype master. And it sounds like the ending for Avengers 4 wasn’t set in stone until just recently, as evidenced by comments from Mark Ruffalo about going back for reshoots.

“Well we’re doing reshoots starting in September,” Ruffalo said to the Marvelists podcast a few months back. “And then we’ll go back into the international tour, we’ll go on tour. Then you guys will get the second installment. Which we don’t even know what it’s gonna be yet. We’re not just doing reshoots, we’re going to finish the movie, which we really didn’t get to finish totally when we left it last year.”

We’ll all learn how this saga ends when Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.