‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fan Shows How Thor Could Have Beaten Thanos If He Had Mjlonir

An Avengers: Infinity War fan has proven that Mjolnir could have helped Thor defeat Thanos, even if he didn’t kill him.

As the story goes, Thor’s Mjolnir hammer was destroyed by Hela in Thor: Ragnarok. This prompted the God of Thunder to travel to Nidavellir in Avengers: Infinity War, where he created a new hammer by the name of Stormbeaker with the help of Eitri. Thor could have not only aimed for the head to prevent Thanos from snapping his fingers; if Mjolnir had been around but he could have just placed it on Thanos’ unworthy hand.

Check out the scenario, as animated by a Reddit user, in the post below:

“I would argue that the fan base could be equally upset with Thor, who chose to throw that ax into Thanos chest and not his head,” Avengers: Infinity War co-director Joe Russo told ComicBook.com when asked about the unfortunate mistake. “Because he wanted to tell Thanos that he got his revenge.”

The God of Thunder hasn’t been known for his intelligence but acting on impulse and emotion throughout his tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His choice to act on his hunger for revenge rather than simply ending the feud and killing Thanos without claiming his revenge through dialogue fits.

“Had he gone for a kill shot, that snap would not have happened. These are choices that characters who are feeling immense pain make and hopefully, the audience can learn to empathize with those characters because they can grow through stories,” Joe Russo went on. “Stories can teach us things and that we should try to see every choice from the perspective of the character that made the choice.”

Thor might have a chance at redemption against Thanos in Avengers 4, when the remaining heroes band together in an effort stop or undo the Mad Titan’s actions.

