‘Avengers’ Star Jeremy Renner Expresses Appreciation For His Fans

We may not have seen Jeremy Renner‘s Hawkeye appear on screen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Captain America: Civil War in 2016, but don’t think that means he’s forgotten about us. It seems as though Renner and his beloved Clint Barton character are just as excited about his return to the spotlight as we are.

While we await Hawkeye’s triumphant Avengers 4 debut, Renner took to Instagram to thank the fans that have been there for the long haul, both Marvel faithful and otherwise.

“I may have travelled around this planet 75 times over, but people make a place,” Renner wrote on Monday. “I love that I have THE BEST, most LOYAL, and THOUGHTFUL FANS! You all make a wonderful ‘place’ to visit!”

Given Hawkeye’s status as one of the six original Avengers, fans were incredibly disappointed when Avengers: Infinity War came and went without a single moment of Clint Barton on screen. After all, this was supposed to be the biggest crossover movie in history, right? How could there be such a monumental event without a founding member of the franchise?

It was frustrating for fans, there’s no doubt about that, but things will be made right in 2019 when Avengers 4 arrives in theaters. According to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Hawkeye has a much bigger role on the way, and we just have to be patient.

“We [at Marvel] love Hawkeye. There are big, big story things coming up for Hawkeye and Jeremy Renner is as strong an actor as anyone in the MCU and awesome as this character,” Feige said. “But ‘The guy with the bow and arrow jokes’, right? There are a lot of ‘Guy with bow and arrow jokes.’ He even makes ‘Guy with a bow and arrow’ jokes in some of the movies. So I love that people go from ‘Oh, Hawkeye is just lucky to be there,’ to ‘Oh, where is he? He’s not there? What’s going to happen? We need Hawkeye. We want more Hawkeye.’ I love it. It’s the best.”

Avengers 4 is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2019.