First ‘Avengers 4’ LEGO Details Leak

Marvel Studios still hasn’t revealed anything concrete about Avengers 4, not even the official title of the film. However, in true Marvel movie tradition, the merchandise and promotional tie-ins for Avengers 4 are providing some insight into the film, and now we have the first details from the upcoming tie-in LEGO set to share!

You can check out some of the LEGO set descriptions below:

As you can see, there are some cool little potential hints in those LEGO descriptions. “War Machine Vehicle” and “Avengers 4 big vehicle” will probably be the biggest standouts that will have fans speculating, as both could be tied to pivotal pieces of Avengers 4 action and storyline. War Machine getting his own vehicle could match up with the general upscale in weapons that Rhodey is seen sporting in that first Avengers 4 promo image; the Avengers’ “big vehicle” could also be a major iconic vehicle from the comics, like the interstellar design for the Quinjet, for instance.

The key thing here to maintain, of course, is that this is all promotional merchandise, and doesn’t necessarily tie to the actual events of the film. Every Marvel movie release comes with a toy set that’s “inspired” by events of the movie without necessarily occurring in the film. So while it’s cool to see how elaborate some of these LEGO sets may be, there also may not be any real insights to speak of, here.

Currently the stars and filmmakers over at Marvel Studios are having a grand old time trolling fans over the details of Avengers 4. Mark Ruffalo has been teasing a title spoiler for a week, with directors The Russo Bros. helping Ruffalo’s gag go viral by jokingly “firing” the actor over social media. The Russo’s themselves stoked the fires of fans speculation big time after they posted an Avengers 4 teaser image that supposedly included a major clue about the title.

In the meantime, speculation and clues have pointed to there possibly being a big time jump between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4, the Quantum Realm possibly being a major factor in the story, and a possible description of the first trailer footage. Until we get something more concrete, be sure to check that stuff out.

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available as digital downloads and Blu-ray and DVD. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.