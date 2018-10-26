Mark Ruffalo Calls Out His ‘Avengers’ Co-Star Paul Bettany Over Language

It seems like Mark Ruffalo has become the easy target among his peers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He’s giving up spoilers, the Russo Brothers are firing him, and now Paul Bettany is clowning on his teenage photos.

All of this abuse has turned Ruffalo into the Marvel curmudgeon, apparently, as he has taken to Instagram to chide Bettany’s foul mouth in a way that Steve Rogers would likely endorse. Take a look:

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is in response to Ruffalo’s Instagram post of his less-than-flattering teenage photo, which makes this the second social media platform that Bettany has used to poke fun at Ruffalo. But the Hulk actor isn’t one to back down, and is likely having a good time sparring with his Avengers co-star.

The two are set to reprise their roles in the upcoming sequel to Avengers: Infinity War, which continues to be shrouded in mystery. While we have gotten some details by way of costumes being leaked and toy merchandise being teased, some of the cast members have revealed some intriguing tidbits well before we will get the chance to see the first trailer.

Ruffalo himself teased that Avengers 4 was not yet finished at the time of the reshoots, which were being done to finalize the movie’s ending.

“We’re not just doing reshoots, we’re going to finish the movie, which we really didn’t get to finish totally when we left it last year,” Ruffal previously told the Marvelists podcast.

Earlier today we got another major bombshell that may or may not pan out, but it looks like the movie will be laced with flashbacks to big moments in the MCU’s history. Crossbones actor Frank Grillo revealed that his character would be returning while speaking on the UFC Unfiltered podcast.

“He [Crossbones] makes an appearance in the next Avengers movie. But it’s a flashback,” Grillo said. “Yeah and I’m allowed to say whatever I want because I’m never doing another Marvel movie.”

When asked why he won’t be in the MCU again, Grillo had a blunt but humorous response: “Because I’m 117 years old.”

Gwyneth Paltrow is also returning as Pepper Potts, and there are a lot of major hints that she’s going to suit up as Rescue in the new movie. But she also revealed a big life change for Pepper and Tony Stark.

“Pepper and Tony have had a real long journey together,” Paltrow said to the official magazine for Avengers: Infinity War. “She obviously starts as his dutiful assistant, and then the relationship evolves, and now this decade later they’re married, and they have a child. Their relationship has evolved in all of the ways that great romances evolve.”

Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.