‘Avengers 4: Endgame’ Moves Release Date Up

The fourth installment to the Avengers franchise and direct sequel to Avengers: Infinity War has moved its release date from May 3, 2019, though a specific date has yet to be announced.

When the trailer for Avengers: Endgame finally arrived online, it ended by saying that the film would arrive in April 2019. In all likelihood, the movie will come out the final weekend in April, one week after its original date, just like Infinity War did earlier this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The move sees Avengers 4 releasing one week earlier than planned in the United States, lining its release up with the global box office plans. This is a similar move made by its predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War, which moved its release date up a week in the spring of 2018.

Like Avengers: Infinity War before it, Avengers 4 was facing a Ryan Reynolds franchise movie one week after its original release date. Avengers: Infinity War had Deadpool 2 chomping at its tail. Avengers 4 sees Detective Pikachu following it on May 10, 2019. The first live-action Pokemon film has a great chance of sending electric numbers through the box office charts.

“You can’t chase bigger because you get yourself into trouble,” Avengers 4 co-director Joe Russo told Comicbook.com of the sequel. “What you can chase is story telling. So, everything for us is based on the story. Obviously, this is larger in scale than Civil War because we have more than double the amount of characters in it, and it’s Thanos, and it’s cosmic. The stakes are the universe. You can’t get much bigger than that.”

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available as a digital download as well as on Blu-ray and DVD. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universemovies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.