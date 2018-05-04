‘Avengers 4’ Is Officially One Year Away

Avengers: Infinity War has finally hit theaters and its untitled Avengers 4 sequel is officially one year away.

Set for release on May 3, 2019, Avengers 4 will follow up the devastating ending featured in Avengers: Infinity War. While some characters might return after being wiped away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, other newcomers will make their first Avengers movie appearances. New faces will include Ant-Man, The Wasp, and Captain Marvel, while Hawkeye is expected to return after being sidelined for Infinity War.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You can’t chase bigger because you get yourself into trouble,” Joe Russo said in the interview seen in the video above. “What you can chase is story telling. So, everything for us is based on the story. Obviously, this is larger in scale than Civil War because we have more than double the amount of characters in it, and it’s Thanos, and it’s cosmic. The stakes are the universe. You can’t get much bigger than that.”

In a later interview, the directors went into further detail about what they expect the year between Avengers: Infinity War and its sequel to feel like for fans.

“I think the reaction is that in Winter Soldier and Civil War, we like complicated stories,” Joe Russo said. “We like stories that are in bounds. And Thanos is the toughest villain they’ve ever faced, and it’s going to cost these heroes a lot if they’re going to beat him. We like robust concepts, and so I think that when people are done with the movie, that hopefully it’s a cathartic experience for them and they feel it was a worthy finale to 10 years of film-making.”

As far as storytelling goes, they wanted to be sure the sprawling epic concluded a journey with Infinity War, while also planting seeds for what’s to come later. “It was important for us, because we wanted, the experience we wanted to have at the end of this story was the sense of emotional completion. In terms of what the narrative was in the film,” Anthony Russo said. “And hopefully they’ll have that similar feeling…It’s serialized story-telling. The mission was to not make one long movie and get out the scissors and cut it in half. Because that’s never been the most fulfilling cinematic expression. So for us, the commitment was to try and put a beginning, middle, and end to this, and a beginning, middle, and end to that.”

Of course, Avengers 4 might not pick up right where Avengers: Infinity War left off. The possibility of a significant amount of time passing remains, and all sorts of time travel theories are being speculated on as a means to bring some of the Marvel heroes back to life or into existence.

After all, the only thing the screen said when the credits stopped rolling for Avengers: Infinity War was, “Thanos Will Return.”

Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War are now playing in theaters. Ant-Man and The Wasp is set for release on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel will follow it on March 6, 2019, with the untitled Avengers 4 set to tie everything about the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a bow on May 3, 2019. Leave your Marvel questions and thoughts in the comment section below or send them to @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.