Mark Ruffalo Says ‘Avengers 4’ Reshoots Are to Finish the Movie

The cast and crew of Avengers 4 are getting back to work this fall as the reshoots for the film are set to begin. However, these don’t seem to be standard reshoots and pick-ups. According to one of the main Avengers franchise stars, they’re going back to finish filming the rest of the movie.

Mark Ruffalo, who stars as Bruce Banner/Hulk in the Avengers films, recently appeared on an episode of The Marvelists podcast, to talk about his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At one point, about an hour into the interview, the hosts asked Ruffalo what was going on behind-the-scenes between now and the time Avengers 4 hits theaters next summer.

Ruffalo began by saying that the cast was beginning reshoots in September, but he quickly corrected himself and revealed that the work they’re about to do amounts to much more than simple pick-ups.

“Well we’re doing reshoots starting in September,” Ruffalo said. “And then we’ll go back into the international tour, we’ll go on tour. Then you guys will get the second installment. Which we don’t even know what it’s gonna be yet. We’re not just doing reshoots, we’re going to finish the movie, which we really didn’t get to finish totally when we left it last year.”

As he continued, Ruffalo talked about how these movies are never exactly set in stone, even once the cameras start rolling. The story can change on a dime, depending on what happens while they’re filming.

“I don’t even know that they really know exactly,” Ruffalo said of the film’s creative team. “Some of it is happening while we’re there. It’s pretty amazing. And we’ll shoot some stuff and a few days later come back and reshoot it cause we wanna take it in another direction. It’s a very living organism, even as we approach it being a locked picture, we’re still working on it.”

As far as what comes next for Ruffalo in the MCU after Avengers 4, he remained tight-lipped as to not spoil the events of the upcoming film.

“Yeah, I don’t know. I have no idea,” the actor said.

While it may be fun to learn that Avengers 4 is continuing to change and adapt, it also means that we know even less about the movie than we thought we did yesterday, and that is certainly a frustrating concept.

The currently untitled Avengers 4 is set to arrive in theaters on May 3, 2019.