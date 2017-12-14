Anthony Mackie Shares ‘Avengers 4’ Behind The Scenes Photo

Production on Avengers 4 is in full swing, and its many cast members have been sharing behind-the-scenes photos of the occasion, including Anthony Mackie.

The actor, who plays Sam Wilson/Falcon, recently shared a new photo from the set of Avengers 4. The photo shows Mackie smoking a cigar while sitting in a monogrammed “Sam Wilson” chair.

Sometimes you have to sit back and marvel at where you are… #Marvelcigardays#Infinitywars pic.twitter.com/NskF1aFTFS — Anthony Mackie (@AnthonyMackie) December 13, 2017

Unfortunately, unlike the photos from some of Mackie’s costars, this photo doesn’t really hint at what costume the actor could be wearing. But for some of Mackie’s fans, the confirmation this photo does give has been enough, as it seems to hint that Falcon will survive his way through the galaxy-changing events of Avengers: Infinity War.

These behind-the-scenes photos have become increasingly common in recent days, and quite a few of them have raised some eyebrows. In particular, the photos from Gwyneth Paltrow and Evangeline Lilly seem to be rather telling, and could suggest an MCU-encompassing flashback sequence. Still, a lot is currently unknown about Avengers 4, other than that it is set to completely change the MCU as fans know it.

If Mackie does survive Avengers 4, the biggest question on everyone’s minds will be if he takes over the mantle of Captain America, should Chris Evans decide to step down from the role. But as Mackie revealed, he would only do so if it was what Marvel wanted.

“If it was given to me.” Mackie explained back in March. “I feel like Chris Evans is the perfect Captain America. I can’t think of another actor who would be able to play that role as well as he does – and I love the idea of me, Chris and Sebastian and Scarlet just living forever in the Captain America franchise. It’s just fun.”

Avengers: Infinity War is due out in theaters on May 4, 2018. The untitled Avengers sequel is scheduled to premiere on May 3, 2019.