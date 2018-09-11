‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’s Maximoff Twins Reunite

Fans finally got to see the Marvel Studios debut of Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron, though their partnership was short-lived.

Pietro Maximoff ultimately bit the dust in the second big Marvel crossover movie, but that was just one part of actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s partnership with Elizabeth Olsen. The two actors reunited for a photo op, alongside Taylor-Johnson’s wife, Sam, at the InStyle party at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Frequent co-stars Elizabeth Olsen and Aaron Taylor Johnson reunited over the weekend at a star-studded party! //t.co/mC4gGtidPv — JustJared.com (@JustJared) September 9, 2018

Though the two appeared as a married couple in Godzilla, they’re likely best known together for their roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Olsen and Taylor-Johnson played the super siblings Wanda and Pietro Maximoff, known to Marvel Comics fans as Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver. Both characters are able to appear in both Fox and Marvel franchises, with the speedster surviving in the X-Men movies while Scarlet Witch has become a prominent member of the Avengers.

After Quicksilver died in Avengers: Age of Ultron, it seemed like Wanda would be devastated. And while she did mourn the loss of her brother, Scarlet Witch became an invaluable part of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, aiding Captain America and others in missions. Mistakes were made, but love was found as she started a relationship with the Avenging Android known as Vision.

It’s unlikely that we’ll see Taylor-Johnson in a Marvel Studios film again, unless it’s a flashback or dream sequence like what Captain America and Thor experienced in Age of Ultron, when they saw Peggy Carter and Heimdall respectively. Taylor-Johnson’s Fox counterpart Evan Peters continues to play a prominent role in the X-Men franchise.

But if there were the possibility of a new film with Taylor-Johnson, it could happen in a House of M movie that Olsen previously spoke about.

“Paul [Bettany] and I joke about how much we’d like to do a House of M spin-off,” Olsen revealed at the Avengers: Infinity War press conference, “and a real indie version of it.”

House of M was an older crossover comic between the Avengers and the X-Men in which Quicksilver convinced his sister to re-write reality so that mutants were the dominant species and their father Magneto ruled as a prominent monarch.

“I would love to [do a standalone], and I would love it to be House Of M, which is a comic book series of The Vision and Scarlet Witch having a make-believe family,” Olsen revealed. “She [Wanda] believes she has twin children – she alters her own reality to believe that, but really she has a miscarriage and Vision goes along with it. Then they [Vision and her family] have to tell her that she was make-believing the entire time, and she has a very traumatic experience and screams, and kills all the mutants – but that’s an X-Men story so we’d have to adjust the ending.”

Maybe we’ll see Quicksilver pop up in Avengers 4 when it premieres on May 3, 2019.