Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Is Marvel’s Answer to the Best Star Wars TV Show of All Time

The debut season of Daredevil: Born Again came with significant creative baggage, primarily due to a mid-production retooling that attempted to reconcile its initial procedural format with the gritty expectations of the Netflix era. This structural shift resulted in severe pacing issues, as the narrative struggled to balance legacy character arcs with a modernized Marvel Cinematic Universe backdrop. Despite logistical hurdles, the production succeeded in bridging the gap between the street-level violence of the past and the current continuity, while also delivering a chillingly realistic adaptation of the Mayor Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) storyline.

With the city now under the shadow of a tyrant who has effectively utilized martial law to consolidate power, the upcoming second season is poised to explore the reality of a populace pushed to the brink of revolution. This shift toward a ground-level insurgency makes Daredevil: Born Again a thematic companion to Star Wars: Andor, which arguably remains the standard for political storytelling within the Disney era.

How Daredevil: Born Again Is Similar to Star Wars: Andor

The critical acclaim surrounding Andor stemmed from its meticulous deconstruction of how authoritarianism erodes civil liberties. Series creator Tony Gilroy frequently emphasized that his objective was never to mimic specific political events, but rather to illustrate the historical mechanics of how fascism secures a foothold in society. By focusing on how authoritarian ideas manage to convince the average citizen to marginalize their neighbors, the series provided a blueprint for the “Othering” that precedes total state control.

Daredevil: Born Again is currently navigating a similar narrative path, utilizing the established history of various nefarious regimes to ground its superhero conflict in a tangible reality. Instead of relying on the cosmic stakes common to the broader MCU franchise, the series uses Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) to represent the legal and moral resistance against a system that has weaponized the law against its own people. As a result, by digging through history to find examples of these political structures, the show ends up mimicking some of the most uncomfortable aspects of our modern reality.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Will Be an Uncomfortable Experience

The upcoming season of Daredevil: Born Again is poised to be the most controversial in Marvel’s history due to their unsettling parallels to the current US politics. That’s because, in the real world, the deployment of thousands of federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol agents into cities like Minneapolis has ignited a national crisis. Much like the “Anti-Vigilante Task Force” led by Wilson Fisk, these real-world federal units have been scrutinized for acting as an unaccountable paramilitary militia, utilizing masked identities and extrajudicial force. The recent fatal shootings of U.S. citizens Renee Nicole Macklin Good and Alex Pretti by ICE agents have turned the Twin Cities into a war zone of protests, a reality that showrunner Dario Scardapane suggests is reflected in the new season of Daredevil: Born Again with “spooky” accuracy.

Speaking in the latest issue of SFX Magazine, Scardapane addressed the unintended timeliness of the series. “This was written a year ago. The Mayor Fisk run was written almost 10 years ago,” Scardapane underlined. “The parallels to what’s happening now are actually kind of spooky. Like most writers, we are students of history, so we built a playbook of an autocrat—and when you’re an autocrat, you get yourself a militia that’s completely under your control, you identify an ‘other’ or a marginalized community you go after, you consolidate power through the media, education, and the legal system. It doesn’t matter if it’s Nero, Pinochet, or Franco… take your pick.” This “playbook” is exactly what is being contested in Washington D.C. today, as congressional leaders threaten to defund the Department of Homeland Security unless there is accountability for the “secret police” tactics utilized by ICE.

In the first season of Daredevil: Born Again, Fisk’s task force operates without body cameras and with the explicit authority to “disappear” perceived threats to order, a direct echo of the perjury probes currently facing ICE officers. Scardapane admitted that the production team is disturbed by how the show’s fiction has become reality. “The playbook is pretty well established, so when we were writing this stuff, we were like, ‘Here’s what he does.’ The anti-vigilante task force is part of the comics. We built them and costumed them based on the comics. There are a few sequences that were shot a year ago that could be off the news, and it’s weirding all of us out.”

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on March 24, 2026, on Disney+.

