3 Ways Marvel Has Already Set Up the MCU’s Own Wolverine

The Disney acquisition of 20th Century Fox radically altered the trajectory of the Marvel Cinematic Universe by returning the live-action rights of the X-Men to Marvel Studios. Since that massive corporate merger, the shared universe has deliberately teased the existence of mutants through characters like Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), Namor (Tenoch Huerta), and more reently Wonder Man (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). Despite these narrative breadcrumbs, the only mutant-focused production in the MCU is Deadpool & Wolverine, a film that served as a nostalgic swan song for the Fox era while bringing back the veteran Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). This cinematic crossover achieved monumental box office success, effectively prompting executives to start planning additional projects featuring its lead stars. Simultaneously, the MCU is getting ready to introduce an entirely new generation of X-Men actors.

The fresh roster of X-Men will be tasked with carrying the brand forward after the highly anticipated soft reboot of the MCU intended to follow the multiverse-shattering events of Secret Wars. Naturally, a leading hero like Wolverine must be a foundational part of whatever long-term future Marvel Studios envisions for the core mutant team, and as much as we love Jackman in the role, the MCU needs a new take on the character moving forward. Fortunately, the creative minds behind the cinematic universe have been planting the seeds for the emergence of the Sacred Timeline variant of the adamantium-clawed brawler since the franchise’s inception.

3) Captain America: The First Avenger

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

The MCU’s earliest chronological hint at Wolverine occurred during the World War II era of the timeline, specifically in Captain America: The First Avenger. The movie name-dropped Alamogordo as a research facility where Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) is sent to as the USArmy attempts to recreate the Super Soldier Serum. While this location initially appears as a standard military base to casual viewers, it possesses deep ties to the Weapon X program, according to the X-Men comic books published in the 1990s. This specific New Mexico compound served as a primary testing ground for the genetic experiments that eventually weaponized the mutant X-gene. By establishing Alamogordo as an active scientific hub during the 1940s, Marvel Studios created a historical precedent for covert government operations focused on superhuman enhancement.

2) Daredevil

Image courtesy of Marvel Television

Daredevil Season 3 concluded with the paralyzed assassin Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) being examined by a mysterious surgeon known as Dr. Oyama. In the source material, this doctor is the brilliant scientist who originally discovered the adamantium bonding process, a grueling surgical procedure capable of fusing unbreakable metal to a human skeleton. The character’s presence indicates that rogue scientists have been actively working on superhuman skeletal reinforcements long before the discovery of adamantium. Establishing the architect of the bonding process within the MCU canon ensures that the eventual implementation of the surgical procedure will feel like a logical culmination of existing storylines rather than an abrupt technological leap.

1) Captain America: Brave New World

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

The most definitive step toward realizing a fully formed Wolverine in the MCU occurred when Captain America: Brave New World officially introduced adamantium to the global stage. Following the emergence of the Celestial Tiamut in the Indian Ocean, international powers discovered that the petrified cosmic entity contained an abundant supply of the indestructible alloy. This cinematic event transitioned the metal from a theoretical concept into a tangible geopolitical resource, initiating a global arms race to control adamantium. The public availability of adamantium is the final necessary component for the Weapon X program to proceed with its most infamous experiment. With the raw material now actively being mined and researched by various world governments, the biological integration of the metal into a mutant test subject is an inevitable outcome.

