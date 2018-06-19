Chris Pratt Promises ‘Avengers 4’ Has Your Back, Teases ‘Guardians Vol. 3’ Cast

Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt can’t say much about Avengers 4 but he made an optimistic comment at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War follow. Major spoilers!

Before Avengers: Infinity War came to an end, Pratt’s Peter Quill was wiped from existence following Thanos’ finger snap with a fully formed Infinity Gauntlet. It put the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a precarious situation, given the fact that Avengers 4 is on the horizon, only to be followed by a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Despite MTV’s Josh Horowitz giving an interview with Pratt his best efforts, the actor remaining optimistically tight lipped regarding his character and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s future.

“My call time [for Avengers 4]? Don’t have one, so pretty cool,” Pratt said. “You don’t want to ask too much because you don’t want to poke inside the gift that’s under the tree. Just wait, you’ll see. Just wait, you’ll see. We got your back, baby.”

Meanwhile, all anyone can do is ask questions about Avengers 4 because not even the film’s title has been revealed. As for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the only living character from the Guardians roster at the moment is Rocket Raccoon, prompting jokes from Pratt to dodge any actual plot spoilers.

“They’ve cast the Blue Man Group,” Pratt said. It’s gonna be all Blue Man Group! Oh, I’m not supposed to say anything! Everyone’s gonna be mad! It’s the Blue Man Group. It’s an Andy Griffith hologram. They’re the new Guardians. It’s gonna be amazing.”

Pratt also dodged the timeline question, suggesting Vol. 3 could be a story from the characters’ adventures prior to Avengers: Infinity War. “It might take place in the past,” Pratt said. “You don’t know. It might be a prequel.”

Well, we do know, as director James Gunn has since clarified that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will indeed take place after Avengers: Infinity War‘s events in terms of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s timeline.

One thing Pratt can talk about is his upcoming film, Cowboy Ninja Viking. “It’s a Universal film,” Pratt started. “It’s set up right now. We’ve got our director. Michelle McClaren and our production designer, we’re all in Berlin right now, we’re testing our actors. It’s happening. I’m leaving in like a month to start. I can’t wait. Cannot wait.”

Pratt’s next theatrical outing in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will hit theaters on June 22.

Avengers: Infinity War is currently playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.