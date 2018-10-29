‘Avengers 4’ Art Book Confirms Synopsis

A new Amazon listing for an Avengers 4 artbook seems to have doubled down on a synopsis in use for the film.

The Road to Avengers 4 Marvel Cinematic Universe artbook seems to be a release in the same style as The Road to Avengers: Infinity War that was released at about the same time as Avengers: Infinity War hit theaters. The book offers a behind-the-scenes look with interviews, photos and concept artwork, and we expect the name will be changed to reflect the true Avengers 4 title once it is revealed to the public.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the book’s description from Amazon:

“The fourth installment in the Avengers saga will be the culmination of 22 interconnected films and will let audiences witness the turning point of this epic journey. This collectible volume features art from films leading up to this thrilling event, including additional behind-the-scenes art, interviews, and photography from Avengers: Infinity War.”

What’s interesting about that is it borrows a line from an Avengers 4 synopsis previously revealed in Licensing Magazine. That full synopsis was:

“A culmination of 22 interconnected films, the fourth installment of the Avengers saga will draw audiences to witness the turning point of this epic journey. Our beloved heroes will truly understand how fragile this reality is, and the sacrifices that must be made to uphold it.”

That synopsis is pretty vague and we will likely get a more specific one as Avengers 4 draws closer to release, but its partial use on The Road to Avengers 4 description suggests that is is being used by Marvel in some capacity.

Trying to read between, fans may find “turning point” to be a key phrase, suggesting a possible new direction for the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers 4 as new heroes step up to replace the original Avengers. The “fragile reality” line feels loaded, possibly hinting at time travel or multiple realities, and “sacrifices” suggest that, as many suspect, some of the Avengers aren’t going to make out it out of this battle alive.

At this point, we know about as for sure as Avengers 4 star Karen Gillan, which doesn’t seem to be much. We’ll just have to wait for the Avengers 4 trailer, which will be released later this year.

What do you think of the Avengers 4 synopsis? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers 4 opens in theaters on May 3, 2019.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.