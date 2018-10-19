Marvel Fan Goes to Great Lengths to Decode Don Cheadle’s ‘Avengers 4’ Title Hint

Many fans are eager to find out the official title for Avengers 4, hoping it may reveal a hint at the events following up Infinity War. Of course, this leaves plenty of opportunities for people to mess with those fans, and Don Cheadle is having a great time doing just that.

Cheadle has been teasing people on social media all week, first explaining that the movie’s title will include a word — or possibly even words. He then admitted that he didn’t know the title, stressing that fans wouldn’t have to decode his tweet for a secret message.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So of course that’s exactly what someone did.

This was very amusing to Cheadle, who had to respond with the universal emoji indicating he was laughing very, very hard.

There have been rumors about the title ever since Avengers: Infinity War premiered in theaters earlier this year. Some are speculating it’s End Game, others saying it’s Eternity War. Mark Ruffalo might have recently teased that it’s called The First Avenger, while bloggers insist it’s actually Annihilation.

Either way, we’re unlikely to find out until Marvel Studios drops the first teaser trailer, which could be coming in the next couple of months. After all, the first teaser for Avengers: Infinity War dropped the week after Thanksgiving, and Disney does like to stick to their patterns.

We still have six months before the movie premieres in theaters, and the reshoots were only just finished. But a film as big as Avengers 4 needs as much lead time as possible, as Kevin Feige explained in an interview before the reshoots began.

“We try – what’s the analogy, that a goldfish will grow to the size of the bowl? Ant-Man and the Wasp had very little post and yet we made a lot of strides in post, and we did a lot of very good maneuvering on it with the limited time we had,” Feige said to Birth.Movies.Death. “Avengers 4 has much more time; [Thor:] Ragnarok had much more time and we did a lot. You always fill the time you have. Either you have a lot of time and it really motivates you to think things through, or you have no time, and it really motivates you to think things through!”

Avengers 4 premieres on theaters on May 3, 2019. Hopefully we don’t have to wait until then to find out just what the movie will actually be called.