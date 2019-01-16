Hilarious Marvel Fan Art Imagines Tom Holland Leaked ‘Avengers 4’ Title

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Tom Holland dropped by to unveil his new Spider-Man: Far From Home suit, but escaped the set to stop Thanos from robbing a bank because “Thanos is poor.” Over on Reddit, one fan couldn’t pass up the opportunity to assume this was a reveal of Avengers 4‘s title, leading to the below fan art.

Holland is notorious for accidentally revealing information about Marvel Cinematic Universe projects before he should, but something tells us that “Thanos Is Poor” might not be what the Russo brothers ultimately decide to name their upcoming film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier this year, Holland “accidentally” revealed the title for his upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel when he showed his Instagram fans the script for the film. Whether he was intentionally revealing it with permission or he didn’t realize that quickly showing his followers the physical script would result in digital anaylsis of the title page, “Spider-Man: Far From Home” could be read rather easily, with Holland going on to confirm that’s the real title.

Almost immediately after Avengers: Infinity War ended, fans began to theorize about what could happen in the next film, given that so many of our beloved heroes were killed by Thanos’ snap. With the film now hitting theaters in seven months, fans are clamoring to get any detail about the film they can. If a title was to be revealed, theories would either be dismissed or confirmed.

While there might be many theories floating around out there, Infinity War and Avengers 4 writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely think they can surprise you.

“[Avengers 4] doesn’t do what you think it does,” Markus previously shared. “It is a different movie than you think it is…Also…[the deaths are] real. I just want to tell you it’s real, and the sooner you accept that, the sooner you will be able to move on to the next stage of grief.”

“Put it this way,” McFeely added. “I think [Infinity War] is a fairly mature movie for a blockbuster. It’s got a lot of fun in it, obviously, but boy, it gets very mature. The second one is also mature. We’re going to own these choices, and hopefully surprise and delight you and get you invested. It’s by the same studio, the same filmmaking team. They were written at the same time, shot at the same time. They’re clearly connected, but they are definitely two different movies, one of which is dependent on what happened previous.”

Avengers 4, whatever it gets titled, will hit theaters on May 3, 2019. Spider-Man: Far From Home opens on July 5, 2019.

[H/T Reddit, MarvelStudios]