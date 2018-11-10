Marvel

Hilarious ‘Avengers 4’ Titles Based on Marvel Film Quotes Go Viral

There is so much secrecy surrounding Avengers 4 that we don’t yet even know the official title of the film. Marvel Studios and directors The Russo Bros. have been having a lot of fun with that fact, teasing and/or trolling fans over what the title could be. One such tease included mention that the Avengers 4 title is drawn from some dialogue in an older Marvel Cinematic Universe film – which has inspired one fan to run down a list of most likely possibilities

Check out some of the hilarious inspirations for what the Avengers 4 title could be:

Exclamation!

“Owww! My Nipples” – Drax, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2

“I’m looking at Porn” – Ned, Spider-Man: Homecoming

Fighting Words

“Piss off Ghost” – Korg, Thor: Ragnarok

“Try me Beyonce” – Doctor Strange, Doctor Strange

Question

“Boom! You looking for this?” – Rhodey, Avengers: Age of Ultron

“Doth Mother know you whereth her drapes?” – Iron Man, Avengers

Best Jokes

“Bunch of Assholes standing in a circle” – Rocket, Guardians of the Galaxy

“I understood that Reference” – Captain America, Avengers

Other Suggestions

Marvel fans have taken the baton started with these MCU quotes as Avengers 4 titles, and added to the list. 

As you can see above (and below), there’s no shortage of funny quotes to choose from. 

Why Is…

Just a line of some great MCU quotes people love. 

Although… “We Have a Hulk” would be a great lead-in to the Jade Giant’s comeback. 

What Are Those?

As you can see, the MCU is in no way short on memorable lines. 

Which one is your fav? 

The Winner

This is is the winner in our book. 

It’s witty and a horribly cheesy pun all at once – which is quite an accomplishment. 

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Ant-Man and the Wasp is now available on digital. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengersmovie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.

