Hilarious ‘Avengers 4’ Titles Based on Marvel Film Quotes Go Viral

There is so much secrecy surrounding Avengers 4 that we don’t yet even know the official title of the film. Marvel Studios and directors The Russo Bros. have been having a lot of fun with that fact, teasing and/or trolling fans over what the title could be. One such tease included mention that the Avengers 4 title is drawn from some dialogue in an older Marvel Cinematic Universe film – which has inspired one fan to run down a list of most likely possibilities

Check out some of the hilarious inspirations for what the Avengers 4 title could be:

Exclamation!

“Owww! My Nipples” – Drax, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2

“I’m looking at Porn” – Ned, Spider-Man: Homecoming

Fighting Words

“Piss off Ghost” – Korg, Thor: Ragnarok

“Try me Beyonce” – Doctor Strange, Doctor Strange

Question

“Boom! You looking for this?” – Rhodey, Avengers: Age of Ultron

“Doth Mother know you whereth her drapes?” – Iron Man, Avengers

Best Jokes

“Bunch of Assholes standing in a circle” – Rocket, Guardians of the Galaxy

“I understood that Reference” – Captain America, Avengers

Other Suggestions

Marvel fans have taken the baton started with these MCU quotes as Avengers 4 titles, and added to the list.

As you can see above (and below), there’s no shortage of funny quotes to choose from.

Why Is…

Avengers: Why is Gamora



Avengers: LANGUAGE!



Avengers: Sun’s Getting Low



Avengers: Shawarma



Avengers: We Have a Hulk — Will ? (@WillehBeh) November 9, 2018

Just a line of some great MCU quotes people love.

Although… “We Have a Hulk” would be a great lead-in to the Jade Giant’s comeback.

What Are Those?

Avengers: Another broken white boy for me to fix



Avengers: What are THOSE!!!



Avengers: I call it the ex-wife



Avengers: That man is playing Galaga



Avengers: You guys are so screwed now



Avengers: I need that guy’s leg — Godzilla King Of The Monsters (@GodzillaSays) November 9, 2018

As you can see, the MCU is in no way short on memorable lines.

Which one is your fav?

The Winner

Avengers: Another One Bites The Dust — ??Fly Aussie Fly?? (@Taylor_3X) November 9, 2018

This is is the winner in our book.

It’s witty and a horribly cheesy pun all at once – which is quite an accomplishment.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Ant-Man and the Wasp is now available on digital. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengersmovie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.