Hilarious ‘Avengers 4’ Titles Based on Marvel Film Quotes Go Viral

There is so much secrecy surrounding Avengers 4 that we don’t yet even know the official title of the film. Marvel Studios and directors The Russo Bros. have been having a lot of fun with that fact, teasing and/or trolling fans over what the title could be. One such tease included mention that the Avengers 4 title is drawn from some dialogue in an older Marvel Cinematic Universe film – which has inspired one fan to run down a list of most likely possibilities
Check out some of the hilarious inspirations for what the Avengers 4 title could be:
Videos by ComicBook.com
Exclamation!
“Owww! My Nipples” – Drax, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2
“I’m looking at Porn” – Ned, Spider-Man: Homecoming
Fighting Words
“Piss off Ghost” – Korg, Thor: Ragnarok
“Try me Beyonce” – Doctor Strange, Doctor Strange
Question
“Boom! You looking for this?” – Rhodey, Avengers: Age of Ultron
“Doth Mother know you whereth her drapes?” – Iron Man, Avengers
Best Jokes
“Bunch of Assholes standing in a circle” – Rocket, Guardians of the Galaxy
“I understood that Reference” – Captain America, Avengers
Other Suggestions
November 9, 2018
Marvel fans have taken the baton started with these MCU quotes as Avengers 4 titles, and added to the list.
As you can see above (and below), there’s no shortage of funny quotes to choose from.
Why Is…
Avengers: Why is Gamora— Will ? (@WillehBeh) November 9, 2018
Avengers: LANGUAGE!
Avengers: Sun’s Getting Low
Avengers: Shawarma
Avengers: We Have a Hulk
Just a line of some great MCU quotes people love.
Although… “We Have a Hulk” would be a great lead-in to the Jade Giant’s comeback.
What Are Those?
Avengers: Another broken white boy for me to fix— Godzilla King Of The Monsters (@GodzillaSays) November 9, 2018
Avengers: What are THOSE!!!
Avengers: I call it the ex-wife
Avengers: That man is playing Galaga
Avengers: You guys are so screwed now
Avengers: I need that guy’s leg
As you can see, the MCU is in no way short on memorable lines.
Which one is your fav?
The Winner
Avengers: Another One Bites The Dust— ??Fly Aussie Fly?? (@Taylor_3X) November 9, 2018
This is is the winner in our book.
It’s witty and a horribly cheesy pun all at once – which is quite an accomplishment.
Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Ant-Man and the Wasp is now available on digital. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengersmovie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.