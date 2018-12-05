‘Avengers 4’ Fan Trailer Brings in Chuck Norris and More to Battle Thanos

Now that we know the Avengers 4 trailer will be arriving any day now, Marvel fans are getting in the last wave offan-trailers, posters, and other memes, which allow their imaginations to run wild with the possibility of what Avengers 4 could be. Today brings one such fan-trailer that isn’t at all something that could ever happen in Avengers 4, but is a pretty sweet case of giving fans everything they could ever want from the film.

Watch that Avengers 4 fan-made trailer above, and we’ll discuss below.

As you can see, the main premise of this particular fan-trailer pits Thanos against heroes of other big movie franchises to get the Infinity Stones. When Thanos goes up against (and kills) Lord of the Rings sorcerer Gandalf, The Avengers realize they’re going to need help and put in a call to none other than Col. James Braddock (Chuck Norris).

What next ensues is a mashup of footage from Avengers: Infinity War, Norris’ old Braddock movies, and a variety of other action heroes that make a cameo to fill up the ranks of Braddock’s Avengers 4 strikeforce. Those figures include Robert Downey Jr.’s Kirk Lazarus character (in blackface) from Tropic Thunder; Dolph Lundgren’s He-Man from Master of the Universe (1987); Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine; Star Wars’ Rebel Alliance leaders; Schwarzenegger’s Dutch form Predator; Sly Stallone’s Rambo; Avatar‘s Na’vi; archers like Kevin Costner’s Robin Hood and Orlando Bloom’s Legolas; Optimus Prime from Transformers; Frodo Baggins from LOTR; and even Tom Hanks’ Vietnam-era Forrest Gump.

However, the real centerpiece is, as stated, Chuck Norris’ Braddock, who gets a second chance to strike when Thanos uses the Time Stone to reverse Scarlet Witch’s destruction of Vision and the Mind Stone. With reset, Braddock gets a second chance to save the universe – and this time he jump kicks Thanos into oblivion, with the iconic line of dialogue: “You didn’t think I’d leave without knowing for sure you’re dead?”

It’s not at all the serious and heavy kind of Avengers 4 fan trailer we usually get – just an irreverent mashup that revisits an age-old truth about the genre: there is no ass that Chuck Norris can’t kick.

