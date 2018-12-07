Russo Brothers Make Thanos Joke, Don’t Announce ‘Avengers 4’ Trailer at Game Awards

Avengers: Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo appeared at the annual Game Awards Thursday, but did not announce an Avengers 4 trailer release date.

Congratulations @FortniteGame, you are this year’s Best Ongoing Game! 🎉 Show us your best victory dance! #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/FkC9QzuHo6 — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 7, 2018

“Originally, there were 10 nominees in this category, but then they asked us to present this award, and now,” Joe Russo said, snapping his fingers, “there are only five.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Russos presented the prize for Best Ongoing Game, awarded to Fortnite and Epic Games’ Donald Mustard.

Russo’s joke evokes the ending of Infinity War, which saw Thanos (Josh Brolin) utilize the six assembled Infinity Stones to obliterate half of all life in the universe with the snap of his fingers.

It was speculated the directing duo were invited to the ceremony to officially confirm the Avengers 4 trailer release date, rumored to premiere online Friday.

Other beliefs pointed to the Russos unveiling a new look at Square Enix’s Avengers Project, a Crystal Dynamics-backed video game first unveiled in January 2017.

“The Russo Brothers were brought to this show just to announce Fortnite as the best ongoing game?” wrote one Twitter user. “Honestly, what a waste.”

Wrote another, “Like, unless they’re pulling a fast one, the Russo Brothers were there for no f—ing reason. So weird.”

Other users were left feeling “baited” by the fruitless appearance.

Thursday did bring news of superhero crossover video game Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order, the third entry in the hit franchise, coming exclusively to the Nintendo Switch in 2019.

Marvel Studios releases Avengers 4 May 3.

Slide 1

I think I speak for everyone when I say it was really really awesome to see the Russo Brothers show up and not announce a new Marvel game.

It was possibly EVEN MORE AWESOME that they didn’t show us the Infinity War 2 trailer.

Just super. All around great job #TheGameAwards — Adam Does Movies (@AdamDoesMovies_) December 7, 2018

MRW the Russo brothers go on stage and say fuck all about Avengers 4 after two straight weeks of “IMMINENT TRAILER DROP” pic.twitter.com/oF2R9xSiaj — Justin Fischer (@justin__fischer) December 7, 2018

Slide 2

Russo Brothers really cameo’d tonight like a MCU easter egg — spiderman is a loser (@bIackboi) December 7, 2018

@Russo_Brothers Please for the love of god just release the trailer ? — North Bors (@oBordox_) December 7, 2018

Slide 6

Russo Brothers: -show up to The Game Awards-



Me: AVENGERS 4??



Russo Brothers: -present an award at an awards show-



Me: pic.twitter.com/J7a5p7CS5z — ReinDEARR ☃️? (@nine_ashley) December 7, 2018

Slide 3

Highkey expected to see Square Enix’s Avengers at The Game Awards since the the Russo brothers were attending, but it didn’t happen. ‾\_(ツ)_/‾ — Karoshi (@KaroshiMyriad) December 7, 2018

So the Russo brothers really came out JUST to hand out an award, huh? #TheGameAwards — Kaitlyn Red Wing ?️‍? (@KaitlynRedWing) December 7, 2018

Slide 4

Lmao so the Russo Brothers were at #TheGameAwards to actually present an award and not have anything remotely Avengers related for us? ? — Ryan Edralin (@Redrenaline) December 7, 2018

Kinda got baited by the game awards having the Russo brothers present and award and then….that’s it….no trailer to announcement no teaser? Anything?? — ☉NayDrake☉ (@NayNatey) December 7, 2018

Slide 5

Wow! Russo Brothers for not showing the Avenger 4 trailer. Good way to piss off ur fan base??? — My Name Is (@Jeeeeeffff) December 7, 2018

I was literally convinced that when the Russo Brothers appeared, that they were gonna premiere Avengers 4 trailer XD Oh well — Mexican64 (@SebVelaz) December 7, 2018

Slide 7

I cannot believe that the Russo Brothers were at the game awards for the sole purpose of handing an envelope to Donald Mustard. — NF Julien (@ManictheNobody) December 7, 2018

Wow. The Russo Brothers really trolled us all, huh? #TheGameAwards — ? Kateration ? (@Katerationopia) December 7, 2018

Slide 8

the Russo brothers are actually legally obligated to deliver an Avengers 4 trailer tomorrow just for that headassery sorry not sorry I don’t make the rules — Aidan ツ (@SPR1NTINGturtel) December 7, 2018

You can’t just cut the lights and go “what’s going on?” after the Russo brothers, I legit thought they were finna drop the Avengers 4 trailer. #TheGameAwards2018 #TheGameAwards — Jev from Isla Nublar (@jevster1995) December 7, 2018