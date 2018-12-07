Marvel

Russo Brothers Make Thanos Joke, Don’t Announce ‘Avengers 4’ Trailer at Game Awards

Avengers: Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo appeared at the annual Game Awards Thursday, but did not announce an Avengers 4 trailer release date.

“Originally, there were 10 nominees in this category, but then they asked us to present this award, and now,” Joe Russo said, snapping his fingers, “there are only five.”

The Russos presented the prize for Best Ongoing Game, awarded to Fortnite and Epic Games’ Donald Mustard.

Russo’s joke evokes the ending of Infinity War, which saw Thanos (Josh Brolin) utilize the six assembled Infinity Stones to obliterate half of all life in the universe with the snap of his fingers.

It was speculated the directing duo were invited to the ceremony to officially confirm the Avengers 4 trailer release date, rumored to premiere online Friday.

Other beliefs pointed to the Russos unveiling a new look at Square Enix’s Avengers Project, a Crystal Dynamics-backed video game first unveiled in January 2017.

“The Russo Brothers were brought to this show just to announce Fortnite as the best ongoing game?” wrote one Twitter user. “Honestly, what a waste.”

Wrote another, “Like, unless they’re pulling a fast one, the Russo Brothers were there for no f—ing reason. So weird.”

Other users were left feeling “baited” by the fruitless appearance.

Thursday did bring news of superhero crossover video game Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order, the third entry in the hit franchise, coming exclusively to the Nintendo Switch in 2019.

Marvel Studios releases Avengers 4 May 3.

