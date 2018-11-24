We Want ‘Avengers 4’ Trailer Guys Release Second Viral Video

Even though it’s still about half a year away, fans of Marvel Studios‘ Avengers 4 are chomping at the bit to get their first look at the movie’s teaser trailer. Two of the said fans, in particular, used their budding YouTube platform to draw attention to — and poke fun at — the matter at hand.

YouTube comedian Kirk Deveyck — who first rose to internet stardom for a video he released last year demanding the trailer for Avengers: Infinity War — posted another comedic video pleading the powers that be at Marvel Studios to release a teaser for Avengers 4.

The video, which can be seen in its entirety above, is the second video Deveyck has released begging for the release of the Avengers 4 trailer. In this video, the comedian and his hype-man call out both Avengers 4 directors Joe and Anthony Russo as well as studio execs such as Kevin Feige and Louis D’esposito.

In the video, Deveyck jokes that unless an Avengers 4 trailer is released soon, he’ll hack into the computers at Marvel Studios himself.

As of now, there’s been little to no information released as to when we’ll get our first look at the upcoming Marvel Studios blockbuster. If we go by the timeline when they released the trailer to Avengers: Infinity War — which was released last year on November 29 — we wouldn’t see an Avengers 4 trailer any earlier than the later part of this coming week. Should the teaser be released this week, it’d still give Marvel Studios and The Walt Disney Company a full five months to adequately market the movie, something the film will practically do itself.

In fact, as of this writing, the movie still doesn’t have an unofficial title with fan theories ranging anywhere from Avengers: Annihilation to Avengers: Endgame. Speaking with ComicBook.com earlier this year, Joe Russo mentioned that the he wasn’t aware of any comics with ties to the Avengers 4 title.

“I don’t think there are any comics that correlate to it,” Joe Russo told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I think we’re in pretty fresh territory with Avengers 4. If anything, I think it’s interesting after to go back and look at some of the Marvel films and view them through a different lens. But I can’t think of any comics in particular that would have value.”

The initial Avengers 4 synopsis is as follows:

“A culmination of 22 interconnected films, the fourth installment of the Avengers saga will draw audiences to witness the turning point of this epic journey. Our beloved heroes will truly understand how fragile this reality is and the sacrifices that must be made to uphold it.”

