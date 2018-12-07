‘Avengers 4’ Trailer May Not Reveal the Title

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans really want this first Avengers 4 trailer to drop so that they can get some kind, any kind, of answers about what’s going to happen after the massive, harrowing cliffhanger of Avengers: Infinity War. Topping the list of items on fans’ current Avengers 4 wish list is no doubt learning what the actual title of the film will be. Unfortunately, they may have to keep wishing.

Sorry to be the deliverers of some bad news, but new reports are indicating that even when we finally get this first Avengers 4 trailer, it still may leave us totally in the dark about what the full Avengers 4 title is!

Already breaking my rule from two days ago. Hearing the first #Avengers4 trailer will not reveal the title. Want to be clear I am not 100% on this. Which is why it is a tweet and not a story on @Collider We should know if my source was right or wrong soon… pic.twitter.com/p91guVzJZm — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) December 6, 2018



The above tweet from Collider’s Steve “Frosty” Weintraub now has Marvel fans buzzing with worry/anger that this Avengers 4 trailer could leave them wanting. After all the massive anticipation for the Avengers 4 trailer to drop, the thought that it likely won’t fulfill all of our dreams and hopes, let alone leave out some crucial information, is probably hard to face.

However, it should always be maintained that any rumor about Avengers 4 (or any Marvel Studios movie) needs to be taken with a massive grain of salt. As stated at the beginning, we don’t know anything for sure. As for why the Russos and Marvel Studios wouldn’t put a title for Avengers 4 in the trailer? Well, there are several good possible reasons:

The first trailer is just a teaser — emphasis on the word “tease.” It may give us just the barest glimpse of the world after “The Snap” and hint of the new quest or mission; it could also be mostly made of old clips and voiceover, with some old footage getting a new time-travel twist. The title is a major spoiler that would clue die-hard Marvel fans in on what the nature of the plot for Avengers 4 is and what comic book storylines could be influencing it.

Considering the above, it could easily be a long wait to a full Avengers 4 trailer alongside Captain Marvel in March before we ever get to call the film by its true name. Be prepared.

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available as a digital download as well as on Blu-ray and DVD. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.