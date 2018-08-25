‘Avengers 4’ Fan Trailer Brings X-Men and Fantastic Four Into Battle Against Thanos

Another day, another Avengers 4 fan trailer. However, this particular vision of Avengers 4 (or Avengers: Endgame) doesn’t just deal with the events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – it brings together the MCU and Fox’s Marvel Universe (Fantastic Four, X-Men) in orer to make Avengers 4 a fully complete Marvel Universe movie experience!

YouTuber Stryder HD uses footage from the usual sets of MCU films, and combines them with X-Men movie footage and a hefty dose of narrative borrowed from Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

The footage is mixed together pretty seamlessly (typical for a Stryder video) – though it must be noted that the audio mix isn’t his best work. A lot of the sound comes in hollow, and the timing of the dialogue and voiceovers is a little off in places. Still though, it’s pretty solid work, overall.

As for Avengers 4: only fans who still can’t let of wishful thinking are (hoping? Expecting?) to see the X-Men and Fantastic Four introduced to the MCU in Avengers 4. The majority of fan theory points to a different scenario: namely, the ending of Avengers 4 will “restore” the MCU – though not to the exact same order and structure that it had before Thanos’ infamous “Snap” at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. Those alterations to the MCU (including the new multiverse that comes with them), will open the door for Fantastic Four and the X-Men to probably make their debut at a later date. The bulk of Avengers 4 seems more dedicated to giving the original Avengers one last storyline together, in which they have to repair the many strained (if not broken) bonds between them, and come together to undo their greatest collective failure. In other words, it’s going be much more of a swang song, than an introduction.

Meanwhile, Fox is working to wrap up the last of its X-Men movie franchise – with some fans wondering if the studio should even bother, or just end things now in preparation for the characters to head over to Marvel, as part of Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox. However, with fan support still strong, 2019 will bring X-Men: Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants, with the former quite possibly using its climax as a way to set the X-Men up for an MCU reboot.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available as a digital download and on Blu-ray and DVD. Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019; and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

