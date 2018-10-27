Marvel Fan Ranks Who Is Most Likely to Kill Thanos in ‘Avengers 4’

After the events of Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos has made himself a ton of enemies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The universe’s Public Enemy #1 will have to watch his back going forward, as there are many characters who are looking to avenge half of the population who have been snapped out of existence. One Marvel fan on Reddit decided to look at the odds and find out who is most likely to be the one to kill Thanos, and the results are stunning:

While the top potential culprits on the list might be surprising, they make the most sense. There is the egregious absence of Kurt, as actor David Dastmalchian has explicitly stated that his character would be the one to take down the Mad Titan. But consider the other options.

Thanos is no match for Howard the Duck, and Luis would also be a formidable threat, but the formidable boys in blue at the New York Police Department already have the canon precedence to stop Thanos.

This is a pretty hilarious list, and in all seriousness we would be surprised if any of these characters even show up in Avengers 4, much less be the ones to take Thanos down. But we’ve seen weirder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, like that time Star-Lord helped take down Ronan the Accuser with some terrible dance moves.

Many fans are curious to learn more about the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War, but they likely won’t have to wait long. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige revealed the first trailer for Avengers 4 will debut before the end of the year.

But fans have learned more about the movie from the stars of the film, who have been letting slip surprising details over the last few weeks.

Captain America: Civil War actor Frank Grillo revealed his deceased character Brock “Crossbones” Rumlow will be making an appearance in the new movie, and wasn’t hesitant to share that information.

“He [Crossbones] makes an appearance in the next Avengers movie. But it’s a flashback… Yeah and I’m allowed to say whatever I want because I’m never doing another Marvel movie,” Grillo said on the UFC Unfiltered podcast with Jim Norton. When asked why he wasn’t going to give appear in a future film, Grillo gave a funny and blunt response. “Because I’m 117 years old.”

Another photo revealed Gwyneth Paltrow in some Iron Man-esque armor, teasing that Pepper Potts will suit up in the new movie.

Fans will find out who avengers half the universe when Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.