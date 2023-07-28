Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Lands Ant-Man 3 Writer to Pen Script

Marvel Studios has found the writer that will lead the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the Kang Dynasty. Earlier this year, Marvel Studios announced future plans for the MCU and the Avengers franchise, revealing that the fifth Avengers movie would be titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and would be hitting theaters in 2025. With Shang-Chi helmer Destin Daniel Cretton set to direct the film, all eyes have been on who Marvel would tap as the film's screenwriter. The job has reportedly gone to Jeff Loveness.

According to Deadline, Loveness has been hired by Marvel Studios to write the script for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Loveness recently wrote Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which hits theaters next year. Prior to his work with Marvel, Loveness wrote on the immensely popular animated series Rick & Morty.

This summer, it was announced that Marvel would be returning to the Avengers series of films following Avengers: Endgame. The fifth installment of the series is titled Avengers: Kang Dynasty, which will obviously feature Jonathan Majors as the villainous Kang the Conqueror. The sixth Avengers movie has been titled Avengers: Secret Wars, which is what many fans hoped to see, especially after the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

As you can probably imagine, there is a storyline that runs through Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and directly into Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Majors' Kang will be the villain of both films, and Kevin Feige said at D23 that the films will have a "direct line" between them. It makes sense that Marvel is bringing Loveness back to handle the Avengers title.

When Is Avengers 5 Being Released in Theaters?

Marvel is moving into the Kang era in 2023 with the debut of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which kicks off Phase 5 of the MCU. The wait for the Kang Dynasty will be a lot longer, though, as the movie isn't set to hit theaters until May 2, 2025. None of the cast has been officially confirmed, but Majors will obviously be involved.

Are you looking forward to the next phase of the MCU and the beginning of the Kang Dynasty? Let us know in the comments!